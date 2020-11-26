Runaway car hits 5 people in Durham after driver is shot to death; 1 seriously hurt

A driver was fatally shot while driving Wednesday night near Liberty Street, and his car went on to hit five other people, including a child, Durham police reported Thursday.

One of the adults injured in the crash is in critical condition, police said in a news release. They are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.

Police have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information can call Investigator I. Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest in felony cases.

The shooting continues a yearlong trend in Durham, where information provided by police to The News & Observer showed 274 people had been shot as of Nov. 7. Twenty-four of those people were killed, compared with 29 people by the same time last year.

The number of shootings was up nearly 72% from the 159 shootings reported by Nov. 7, 2019.

Police also continued to investigate a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Dawkins Street, where they found Trayvion Lamar Amerson, 23, dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police released the name of a man who was fatally shot Saturday morning in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive. Keith Ashanti Kennedy, 46, of Durham, was found dead on the sidewalk.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in either shooting.

