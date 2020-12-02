Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Durham police identify man found fatally shot on Main Street

DURHAM

Durham police have identified a man found fatally shot inside a car Tuesday night on East Main Street.

Jelani Whittington, 37, of Durham, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The killing is the latest in a string of shootings over the last two weeks.

Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was fatally shot while driving Nov. 25 near Liberty Street. His car then hit five other people, including a child.

Trayvion Lamar Amerson, 23, was fatally shot Nov. 24 on Dawkins Street.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keith Ashanti Kennedy, 46, was found fatally shot Nov. 21 on the sidewalk on Meriwether Drive.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in any of the fatal shootings.

As of Nov. 7, there had been 823 shooting incidents reported in Durham, compared to 589 by the same time last year, according to data from the Durham Police Department.

A total of 274 people had been shot in those incidents, compared to 159 people by the same time last year.

YTD through Nov. 7

2019

2020

Shootings

580

823

Persons Shot

159

274

Fatal

29

24

Non-Fatal

130

250

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

“The Durham Police Department is constantly reviewing, adjusting and reevaluating our approaches in an attempt to offer the best service we can to our community, utilizing all of the resources at our disposal,” Michael Kammie, a Durham police spokesman, said in an email to The N&O.

The department’s Violent Crime Task Force dedicated to shooting cases is working closely with other city investigators and law enforcement to identify crime trends and suspects, she said.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra is the business and real estate reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He previously worked at WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a freelance journalist in Raleigh and Charlotte covering the Latino population. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University, a native Spanish speaker and was born in Mexico.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use