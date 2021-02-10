Wake County sheriff charges 2 with killing missing pregnant woman found in suitcase

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged two people with killing 28-year-old Brittany Smith and her unborn child after officials confirmed the missing woman’s body was in a suitcase found near the Neuse River Trail, Sheriff Gerald Baker said Wednesday night.

Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, have been charged with murder, murder of an unborn child and concealment of body. They were arrested Wednesday in Raleigh at a traffic stop.

Raleigh police contacted the Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 a.m. Monday after a witness reported a body had been found along a section of the Neuse River Trail, near Allen Drive, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry, The News & Observer reported.

Baker told reporters Monday that he and others had been searching in the area for Smith, who was reported missing Thursday, The N&O reported. She was last seen near Fox Run Drive in Wendell.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Detectives said the initial cause of death is strangulation.

A news release described Smith as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 115 pounds and “noticeably pregnant.”

“We’re going to find out who’s responsible, I can tell you that,” Baker told media outlets Monday at the scene, reported ABC 11, The N&O’s media partner. “If this, in fact, is the young lady we’ve been looking for all weekend long, someone is responsible for that. That just doesn’t just happen.”

Living in Wendell man’s backyard

Dale Williams told The News & Observer Tuesday that Brittany Smith and her boyfriend had been living in a tent in the backyard of his Wendell home since June.

Before then, he said the couple had been squatting in a home and then in a tent on a vacant lot.

They were only going to stay in his backyard for a couple of weeks, but those weeks turned into months, Williams said.

“It is better than having them on the streets,” Williams said.

Smith’s grandmother bought the couple a space heater when it got cold, and Williams ran an extension cord from his house so they could plug it in. Sometimes they would come inside to do laundry, use the shower and cook.

The last time Williams said he saw Smith was the night of Feb. 3, a Wednesday, when he dropped her off at the Zebulon grocery store where her boyfriend works.

Smith’s boyfriend told Williams he last saw Smith either that night or the next day getting into a car with two men and later spoke to her on the phone while she was in the car, Williams said.

Smith’s boyfriend reported her missing to police after she had not returned home for hours, Williams said.