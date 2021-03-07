Police investigating killing reported outside Durham hotel, the second there in a month

Durham Police responded to reports of a deady body at a hotel on Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Durham Police Department said Sunday that a dead body was found outside a Durham hotel.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to a report that a body had been found outside of the HomeTowne Studios at 5008 NC Highway 55.

The victim had apparent gunshot wounds, and police concluded it was a homicide.

No other details were released by the police, and investigators are still looking for witnesses and the identity of any suspects in the killing.

It’s the second time in less than a month that someone has been killed and found at this location. A man was shot and killed outside of a hotel at the 5000 block of N.C. 55 on Feb. 19, The News & Observer previously reported.

As of Feb. 6, the latest week for which police had statistics, there had been five criminal homicides in the city this year, according to the police department’s website.