Second arrest made in fatal shooting of former Durham deputy police chief’s son

Toney Allen Smith Jr., a 21-year-old man and resident of Durham, has been charged with the murder of Anthony Marsh Jr., according to a Durham Police Department news release issued Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham police have arrested a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of a former deputy chief’s son.

Toney Allen Smith Jr., a 21-year-old man and resident of Durham, has been charged with the murder of Anthony Marsh Jr., according to a Durham Police Department news release issued Saturday night.

Smith was arrested Saturday in Durham by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at Durham County Jail without bond.

He is the second person to be charged with Marsh’s murder.

On Tuesday, Durham police arrested and charged Nitisha Jewel Page, a 39-year-old Morrisville woman, with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Page appeared in court on Wednesday, where her attorney said she was not the shooter, The News & Observer has reported.

Around 4 p.m. on April 19, Marsh, 27, was found shot in a car, authorities said at the time. The shooting took place near the intersection of East Pilot and Weaver streets in Durham.

Marsh was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was the son of former Deputy Police Chief Anthony Marsh.

The N&O has reached out to Durham police for more information about the suspects and their relationship to Marsh.