Police charge man with murder in Durham’s 4th homicide in less than a week

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with murder for the fatal shooting of a Durham man Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a shooting call around 3:40 p.m Monday on Cherry Grove Street had found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The department identified the man as Marquin Alonso Padilla, a 46-year-old Durham resident.

Luis Benavides of Durham has been charged in the killing.

Benavides has been placed in Durham County Jail without bail, police said.

The shooting took place during an argument, according to the release.

4 homicides in Durham in 5 days

The death marks the fourth homicide in Durham in under a week.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old was shot and killed during an argument on Guess Road. And Thursday night, a 31- and 17-year-old were killed in a shooting on Holloway Street that injured two others.

As of June 5, 17 people had been killed this year by shootings in Durham. In total, there had been 331 shooting incidents reported in the city, with 105 people being shot.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police for more information about the Monday shooting and whether Padilla and Benavides knew one another.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

