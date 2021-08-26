2 men wanted in Oak Avenue break-in, shooting. Carrboro police seeking information.

Carrboro police are looking for 2 men charged in connection with an August break-in and shooting at Oakwood Apartments on Oak Avenue. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are seeking two suspects in a burglary and shooting reported in early August at the Oakwood Apartments in Carrboro.

A resident of the apartments at 605 Oak Ave. told police they came home late at night on Aug. 5 to find people in the home. The resident and a friend chased the suspects from the apartment, and one of the suspects fired a shot at them as they fled through the complex, police said.

Police said in a news release Thursday that they are looking for Tayquan Tylee Kenshon Pierre, 18, who has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

A 16-year-old suspect also is being sought, police said, but the name is not being released because the suspect is a juvenile. Police said that person is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering.

At least one of the suspects knew the victims in the break-in and shooting, police said. It is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, they said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carrboro police are looking for Tayquan Pierre, 18, in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting and break-in on Oak Avenue. Carrboro Police Department Contributed

Carrboro crimes

The incident is one of three crimes involving guns that was reported in Carrboro in August.

On Aug. 2, someone in a passing car fired multiple shots at a car in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro. Police reported three people were injured when the car in which they were attempting to flee the gunfire flipped over in the restaurant’s driveway.

The other incident happened Sunday when two men got into a fight around 1:35 a.m. inside Salon Monterrey. The event venue is behind the Monterrey Mexican Restaurant at Carrboro Plaza, located at 104 N.C. 54. One man involved in the fight pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which hit the victim in the chest, police said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The gunman, who also is under 18 years of age, was arrested and charged. The victim was treated at UNC Hospitals.

Carrboro police have reported 13 incidents involving a firearm this year, which includes handguns, rifles and shotguns, according to data provided by department spokesman Capt. Anthony Westbrook.

The department has averaged just under 15 incidents a year since 2015, the data showed. That included 16 gun-related incidents last year. The most reported in one year was in 2018, when there were 22 incidents, including a murder, Westbrook said.

Other incidents included assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in town limits, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, he said.

“Carrboro is a very safe place to live and work, but we are not immune to the problems of the world,” Westbrook said in an email Wednesday to The News & Observer. “Violent incidents in Carrboro involving firearms are infrequent, and having three within a month is rare.”

Anyone with information about the Oak Avenue break-in or the suspects charged in that crime can call Carrboro Investigator Trey Kennedy at 919-918-7412 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.