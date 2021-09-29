Student at Raleigh middle school escapes attempted abduction, principal says

A student at Leroy Martin Magnet Middle School in Raleigh managed to escape an attempted abduction and is now safe and with family, school officials said Wednesday.

The student was walking to school on Ridge Road Wednesday morning when an older man driving a red pickup truck approached the child, officials said. The man got out of his truck and tried to grab the student, but the child escaped, Principal Marla Mondora wrote in a letter to parents.

“I’m relieved to report the student escaped, ran to school for assistance and is safe with family now,” Mondora wrote.

The school contacted the security department at the Wake County Public School System, and alerted law enforcement authorities, Mondora said.

Raleigh police and Wake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, she said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials have not said whether any suspects have been identified or detained.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office, which provides school resource officers at all WCPSS middle schools, is increasing security presence at Martin Middle School until Thursday morning, spokesperson Eric Curry said.

The sheriff’s office is not investigating the attempted abduction, however, since the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Raleigh Police Department, Curry said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 3:09 PM.