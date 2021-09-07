Wake schools may require COVID testing, vaccinations for employees and some students

The Wake County school system could require school employees and some students to get the COVID-19 vaccination and to undergo regular testing for the virus.

The stricter measures around COVID testing and vaccination are on the table because of a surge of new COVID cases across the district. School leaders say they need to consider all steps to reduce how many students are quarantined and miss in-person instruction.

The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on continuing to mandate face masks to comply with a new state law requiring monthly votes on local masking policies. The new law also strips the school board of the authority to move the entire district to remote instruction, putting the decision in the hands of health officials.

Superintendent Cathy Moore said no vote would be held Tuesday on requiring vaccination or testing of COVID, but it will be discussed.

While some parents support the potential changes, others complain it’s too invasive a step for Wake to take.

COVID surge in schools

Wake has seen a surge in new COVID cases from the delta variant since traditional-calendar schools reopened two weeks ago.

Wake reported more than 140 COVID cases in the first two days of traditional-calendar schools, compared to 148 cases in all of July when only year-round schools were in session.

Wake’s COVID-19 dashboard has 1,134 cases listed for August and 281 so far for September. Cases are growing rapidly due to the delta variant, which is three times more transmissible than the original strain.

School officials said 1,273 of Wake’s 160,000 students are under quarantine.

Require COVID vaccination?

The neighboring Orange County school system is mandating that school employees get the COVID vaccine. Wake County school administrators said it would require school board approval to require vaccinations.

According to Wake’s attorney, the district can mandate COVID testing and vaccinations of school employees and student-athletes. But Wake can’t mandate that students get the vaccine in order to attend school.

But according to the staff’s presentation, requiring vaccinations is a recommended practice by public health officials. School officials said requiring the COVID vaccine would protect individuals from severe COVID symptoms and hospitalizations.

Currently, only people as young as 12 can get a COVID vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the COVID vaccine for regular use by people ages 16 and up. It’s only approved under emergency use for people ages 12 to 15.

COVID testing for employees and some students

The school board will discuss Tuesday whether all school employees and student-athletes should be regularly tested for COVID-19 unless they can show proof they’ve been vaccinated for the virus.

Wake is citing how the delta variant is more likely to be spread by unvaccinated adults and how it spreads more effectively during athletic activities. Like other districts, Wake has had several COVID outbreaks among athletic teams.

Several North Carolina school districts are currently requiring unvaccinated employees and student-athletes to get COVID tests.

Wake hasn’t been participating in a state program using federal funds to provide free COVID testing to public and private schools. The board will discuss Tuesday whether to join.

Masks indoors and outdoors

Wake is also considering toughening its face mask requirement, such as requiring them to be worn during recess.

Last week, administrators expanded the district’s indoor face mask policy to say students engaged in outdoor extracurricular activities had to mask unless they are directly participating in games, practices and performances. This requirement applied to all sports teams, marching bands and other student groups including cheerleading and JROTC.

Parents were warned last week that the district could also require masks to be worn outdoors during recess.

The reason given for mandating outdoor masking is that state health guidelines say that a student without a face covering is considered a close contact to an infected individual even if that exposure occurs outside. Wake says that a single exposure can lead to dozens of quarantined students.