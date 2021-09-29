Education

What do you think about masking and vaccinations in NC schools? Take our survey.

Bianca Lanier, a third grade teacher at Harris Creek Elementary, watches as Sheila Hardesty, RN, puts on a bandage after Lanier received her COVID-19 vaccine during a mass COVID-19 vaccine event at Wake County Commons Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Wednesday was the first day preK-12 public, private and charter schools, as well as childcare workers, became eligible to begin getting shots.
Bianca Lanier, a third grade teacher at Harris Creek Elementary, watches as Sheila Hardesty, RN, puts on a bandage after Lanier received her COVID-19 vaccine during a mass COVID-19 vaccine event at Wake County Commons Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Wednesday was the first day preK-12 public, private and charter schools, as well as childcare workers, became eligible to begin getting shots.

School Board Battle

School board meetings used to be a pretty quiet affair with few people in attendance and little conflict. Now, meetings across the country are seeing protest outbreaks and arguments over topics like Critical Race Theory, masks in school and the COVID vaccine. Here’s The News & Observer’s series on the school board battle.

School board battle zone: How Critical Race Theory, masks became front lines in NC culture wars

From North Carolina to Florida, protesters have disrupted school board meetings over masks, CRT

What is Critical Race Theory and is it taught in NC? Answers to common questions.

‘The Daily Show’ comes to Johnston County rally and finds acne, Satan and mask ‘funk’

North Carolina school board meetings have recently been taken over by parents and activists protesting over mask requirements and COVID vaccinations.

Tell us what you think about mandatory masking and vaccination requirements in schools.

