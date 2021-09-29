What do you think about masking and vaccinations in NC schools? Take our survey.

Bianca Lanier, a third grade teacher at Harris Creek Elementary, watches as Sheila Hardesty, RN, puts on a bandage after Lanier received her COVID-19 vaccine during a mass COVID-19 vaccine event at Wake County Commons Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Wednesday was the first day preK-12 public, private and charter schools, as well as childcare workers, became eligible to begin getting shots. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina school board meetings have recently been taken over by parents and activists protesting over mask requirements and COVID vaccinations.

Tell us what you think about mandatory masking and vaccination requirements in schools.