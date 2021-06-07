What is Critical Race Theory and is it taught in NC? Answers to common questions.

Former President Donald Trump rallied North Carolina Republicans over the weekend with a call to stop “toxic Critical Race Theory and illegal discrimination into our schools.”

Republicans charge that social justice activists are using Critical Race Theory to promote what conservatives call an anti-American view in the nation’s history to students. Many schools deny they are using Critical Race Theory but acknowledge that they’re trying to make their teaching more relevant to the increasingly non-white student enrollment.

Republicans are trying to pass legislation in Congress and in state legislatures across the country, including North Carolina, to regulate the use of Critical Race Theory.

Others say these bills will put too many limits about what teachers can discuss with students.

Answers to some common questions abou this topic.

What is Critical Race Theory?

“Critical Race Theory” is a “scholarly framework that describes how race, class, gender, and sexuality organize American life,” according to the UNC-Chapel Hill history department. This view holds that systemic racism has been and continues to be a part of the nation’s history.

Critics call it Marxist, anti-American, racist and destructive. But supporters say Critical Race Theory helps explain the context behind issues such as the deaths of unarmed Black people by white police officers.

One of the most frequently cited examples of Critical Race Theory is The 1619 Project that explores the legacy and history of Black Americans and slavery and was published by The New York Times in August 2019.

One point that sparked debate was the claim that a “primary reason the colonists fought the American Revolution was to protect the institution of slavery,” according to The Times.

Nikole Hannah-Jones led The 1619 Project and won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2020 for her essay in it. Questions are swirling around whether conservative criticism of the project is why Hannah-Jones didn’t receive tenure with her appointment to UNC-Chapel Hill’s faculty.

What do NC school districts say about it?

School districts say they’re using “culturally responsive teaching” or sometimes called “culturally relevant teaching,” instead of Critical Race Theory.

Supporters say culturally responsive teaching involves finding strategies that help all students thrive. One component can be looking at how students and school employees perceive race to see the multiple perspectives that are in play.

This approach forms the backbone of a new equity policy being considered by the Wake County school system that says schools need to go beyond preventing intentional discrimination to also target “systemic, even if unintended, biases that can be seen or detected.” This approach calls for having “courageous conversations” about race and ethnicity and using instructional materials that highlight people from different racial and ethnic groups.

Critics say Critical Race Theory, culturally responsive teaching and culturally relevant teaching are all the same thing.

What is the controversy over NC social studies standards?

One of the flashpoints in the fight over Critical Race Theory is North Carolina’s recently adopted social studies standards. The new standards call for having discussions about racism, discrimination and including the perspectives of historically marginalized groups.

Civics students would learn about “inequities, injustice, and discrimination within the American system of government over time.”

The State Board of Education’s Democratic majority said the new standards would provide a fuller telling of the nation’s legacy. But the board’s Republican minority say the standards incorporate Critical Race Theory and paint an overly negative view of the nation’s history.

The state board is currently working through the documents that will be used to help teachers use the new standards.

How might NC limit how race is taught?

Concerns about Critical Race Theory led Republicans in the North Carolina House to pass a bill last month that puts new rules on how schools teach about race and history, including not promoting teaching that would make students feel guilt or discomfort due to their race or sex.

The legislation also targets The 1619 Project, saying schools can’t endorse that the U.S. “was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.”

Similar bills have been filed in 15 states and been passed by four, according to Education Week.

Supporters of the North Carolina bill say it will promote the dignity of all students.

Critics say passing it would lead to history being whitewashed.