Cooper, NAACP, environmentalists fail to win quick freeze on constitutional amendments

Gov. Roy Cooper failed Tuesday afternoon to get a temporary freeze on two proposed constitutional amendments he has called legislative power grabs, with a Superior Court judge declaring that a three-judge panel should have the first chance to decide.

The Democratic governor is seeking to block two amendments that he said were written to mislead voters. The amendments would continue a trend of legislative power shifts that began even before Cooper was sworn in as governor in January 2017.

Meanwhile, the state NAACP and an environmental group called Clear Air Carolina are suing to keep four amendments from appearing on this fall’s ballots.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway said he would urge the state Supreme Court chief justice to appoint a three-judge panel quickly to decide both cases. The state is facing a ballot-printing timeline, and the legislature wants the six proposed amendments on it.

Ridgeway said he would defer to the three-judge panel, but left an opening in case he has to make the decision.

One of the amendments Cooper is challenging would change the way judicial vacancies are filled to limit the governor’s role. The other would take away the governor’s power to appoint members to boards and commissions and give that power to the legislature.

The NAACP and Clean Air Carolina are targeting those two amendments plus two more that would require voters to present photo ID and cap the state income tax rate at 7 percent.





Proposed amendments to protect hunting and fishing and to expand victims’ rights are not part of the lawsuits.

A spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, called the lawsuits “absurd” in a statement.

The lawsuits from Cooper and the NAACP were two of three legal challenges against the General Assembly filed on Monday. The third lawsuit, filed by Supreme Court candidate Chris Anglin, challenges a different law that would force Anglin to be listed without his political party on the ballot, while his opponents would continue to have their parties listed.





Anglin said he’s being targeted because he’s a Republican who is not the preferred candidate of the state GOP, while Republican legislative leaders have said Anglin, who switched parties right before entering the race, is not a real Republican and shouldn’t be able to list his party. Anglin won a temporary victory in court Monday, and his case is scheduled to come up again next week.