NC Supreme Court gives legislators a win, shoots down NAACP lawsuit over constitutional amendments

The N.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the case of the N.C. NAACP’s lawsuit against several state officials and Republican legislative leaders over two proposals to amend the North Carolina Constitution.

Legislators want voters to approve six amendments to the state constitution when they go to the polls this November, and earlier this year the NAACP and local environmental groups had joined forces to challenge four of those amendment proposals. Two of the amendments would take powers away from the governor and give them to the legislature. One would lower the state’s maximum possible income tax rate, while the fourth would establish voter ID requirements.

The challenge to the two amendments changing the balance of powers in state government is still alive, through a different lawsuit filed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. But the ruling Tuesday against the NAACP clears the way for the voter ID and income tax amendments to appear on the ballot in November.

SIGN UP

The state’s last attempt to create a voter ID law was ruled unconstitutional in 2016, after it was found to “target African Americans with almost surgical precision” and “impose cures for problems that did not exist,” according to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. The NAACP was one of the groups that successfully sued then.

This time around, however, it’s unclear what the new attempt to create voter ID laws would actually do. Legislators have not yet written the details — which means voters this November won’t know exactly what they’re voting for or against.

But while the N.C. Supreme Court denied the challenge to keep that amendment and the income tax cap amendment off the ballot, the legal challenges affecting this November’s elections are still not over.

There’s also an ongoing lawsuit in federal court regarding the state’s 13 districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, which a panel of judges just ruled were unconstitutional in a case that is now likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And the state Supreme Court has yet to rule in Cooper’s case regarding the other two amendments, which his lawyers also are trying to bring before the Supreme Court.

Cooper won at trial in early August, successfully arguing that the legislature approved misleading ballot language to describe the amendments to voters. After the legislature made some tweaks, Cooper sued again, arguing they didn’t do enough. But he lost that second trial last week and has now appealed to the state Supreme Court for a final decision.

In the NAACP case, the Supreme Court denial means the amendment proposals regarding voter ID and income taxes will likely be on the ballot this November. Specifically, the court denied a request by the NAACP to skip the N.C. Court of Appeals and take its case straight to the state’s highest court.

The NAACP was concerned over timing and stretching out the case through multiple appeals — since the deadline for printing ballots for this November’s election is fast approaching. There was also a matter of politics.

All the judges in North Carolina are elected officials, and while the N.C. Court of Appeals has a Republican majority, the N.C. Supreme Court has a Democratic majority.





The denial Tuesday was signed by associate justice Mike Morgan, a Democrat, who did not explain the court’s reasoning.