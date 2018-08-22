Keep Confederate monuments in Raleigh, state group recommends

A state task force is recommending that three Confederate monuments stay on the state Capitol grounds.

Its members want more information added around the statues about the Civil War and the struggle to overcome slavery. The task force is also recommending new statues on the Capitol grounds recognizing contributions from African-Americans.

The recommendations go immediately to the full NC Historical Commission.

The recommendation in response to a request by Gov. Roy Cooper comes just days after demonstrators toppled Silent Sam, the Confederate statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. The statue fell after years of controversy, protests, and appeals to university officials to take it down.

The statues in Raleigh have been vandalized a few times in recent years, according to a record compiled by a state official for the Historical Commission. But the Raleigh monuments have not been the target of persistent, organized protests.

Cooper more than a year ago announced he wanted to relocate three Confederate monuments. His announcement came after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the toppling of a Confederate statue outside the old courthouse in Durham.

Shortly after, his administration petitioned asked the Historical Commission to move the three monuments to Bentonville Battlefield in Johnston County, the site of a major Civil War battle, where they could be studied in context.

A 2015 law to protect monuments make it difficult to move an statues that sit on public property. Statues can only be relocated to preserve them or get them out of the way of new construction, and they must be moved to sites as prominent as their old locations.

The Cooper administration wants to move the 1895 Confederate monument, the Henry Lawson Wyatt monument, which depicts the first Confederate soldier to die in battle, and the North Carolina Women of the Confederacy monument, The News & Observer has reported.

House Republicans warned the commission that it did not have the authority to move the statues. Senate leader Phil Berger told Cooper that the commission would lose a lawsuit if it decided to move the statues.

The task force of Historical Commission members held a public hearing, collected nearly 10,000 public comments, and asked for legal opinions and advice from historians as it worked to make a recommendation to the full commission.