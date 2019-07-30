NC Elections Board chairman resigns, apologizes following sexist joke at convention

Robert Cordle, left, has resigned as the North Carolina Board of Elections chairman. Shawn Rocco

Bob Cordle, the state Board of Elections chairman, resigned Tuesday night following reports about an off-color joke he made Monday at a conference with hundreds of elections officials.

“I sincerely apologize to those who heard my joke at the elections conference on Monday and all those affected by my words,” Cordle said in a written statement Tuesday.

Cordle is the third state elections chairman to resign since December. He was appointed in February.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office first announced Cordle’s resignation Tuesday night, before the elections board sent Cordle’s letter to the media. The resignation is effective immediately.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The resignation has been accepted and we thank Chairman Cordle for his service,” Cooper said in a press release. “The State Board of Elections needs to continue its important work without distraction to ensure the integrity of our electoral process.”

WRAL reported that Cordle told a lengthy joke about women, sex and cows during a meeting of several hundred local elections officials from across the state that many in the audience found inappropriate.

“I thank you for the privilege to serve my state and the citizens of North Carolina in this important position and wish my fellow board members, Executive Director Brinson Bell and State Board staff success in upcoming elections,” Cordle said.

Cordle’s tenure has been short, but eventful as the board faced issues involving election fraud and voting machines.

Before he was named chairman, Andy Penry resigned in December after a scandal involving partisan posts he made on social media, including some critical of Republican President Donald Trump.

Cooper replaced Penry with Josh Malcolm, a lawyer from Robeson County, who was one of the first to publicly highlight the alleged election fraud in the 9th Congressional race in the southeastern area of the state.