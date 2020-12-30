Wake Democrat steps down from NC Senate, makes endorsement for his replacement

State Sen. Sam Searcy announced two days before his second term begins that he will resign his Senate seat representing Wake County, saying he’s pursuing another unspecified opportunity to serve North Carolinians.

He has endorsed state Rep. Sydney Batch for the appointment to take his place. Batch has been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party but lost her reelection bid in November.

The Wake County Democratic Party will vote to recommend either Batch or someone else to take Searcy’s place. Then, Gov. Roy Cooper must officially make the appointment.

Both Searcy and Batch are Democrats from Holly Springs, and both were elected to North Carolina’s General Assembly in 2018, riding the “blue wave” and flipping two previously Republican-held districts in suburban Wake County. Searcy beat Republican incumbent Tamara Barringer, who went on to win a seat on the state Supreme Court this year.

In their first reelection bids, Batch lost by more than 3 points in an upset by Republican Erin Paré, while Searcy held onto his seat, beating Republican Mark Cavaliero.

“People were sad when Sydney lost,” Searcy told The News & Observer. “She’s a good representative, and she’ll make a good senator.”

A handful of legislators and county commissioners also live in District 17 and could be contenders for the appointment: Rep. Julie von Haefen, of Apex, Rep. Gale Adcock, of Cary, and Wake County commissioners Susan Evans and Matt Calabria.

Sydney Batch

Batch said she is honored to have Searcy’s support.

“I am very sorry to see Sam leave the N.C. Senate and am grateful for his service,” Batch said. “We first became close friends during our first terms as legislators, both juggling the demands of our legislative responsibilities and small businesses, all while raising small children. If appointed to his seat, I will continue Sam’s critical work of supporting our families, schools and small businesses.”

Searcy’s term is set to begin Jan. 1, and the first day of the two-year legislative session is Jan. 13. Searcy wouldn’t say when he would officially resign. But he said he wants to step down ahead of the session so that the person who takes his place could serve a full term.

Sam Searcy . Courtesy of Sam Searcy

“I have another opportunity to serve the people of North Carolina in a different capacity,” Searcy said. “I felt that going into the session and then resigning would’ve been far more disruptive than doing it from the beginning.”

Searcy, a vodka distillery owner and father of four, did not say what his new role would be.

“Serving our state in the General Assembly has been among the highest honors of my life and I have worked hard to bring good new jobs to our communities, improve our schools and increase access to affordable healthcare, particularly during this pandemic,” Searcy said in a statement. “I’m excited by the progress we have made to bring balance and new priorities to the Senate and have decided that now is the right time to turn my focus to new opportunities.”