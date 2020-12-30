Top Democrat to leave NC legislature, as Gov. Cooper appoints him to Court of Appeals

Darren Jackson, the Knightdale lawyer who has been the top Democrat in the N.C. House of Representatives for the past several years, is moving to a different branch of government.

Jackson will resign his seat at the legislature and has been appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

“Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina,” Cooper said in a press release announcing the news. “His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor.”

In North Carolina, judges are usually elected, but when there’s a judicial vacancy, the governor appoints someone to fill the seat.

Cooper is appointing Jackson to fill the empty seat vacated by Phil Berger Jr., the son of Republican Senate leader Phil Berger Sr. The younger Berger won a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court in November’s election.

Jackson, a Wake County native, has represented eastern Wake County in the General Assembly for over a decade and has been a lawyer for over two decades. He’s a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and the Duke University School of Law.

Jackson previously had decided not to run for a third term as the House Minority Leader, The News & Observer reported in November, just after the election when Republicans flipped several Democratic seats. Chatham County Rep. Robert Reives will take over the Democratic leadership role in the House.

He has spent his entire legal career at the Zebulon law firm that’s now called Gay, Jackson and McNally, according to the Wake County Democratic Party. One of the partners in that firm when he first joined was Donna Stroud, who is new the chief justice of the N.C. Court of Appeals. She was appointed to that top role on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, and she has been on the court since 2007.

Cooper now will need to appoint someone to represent Jackson’s district in the House, which covers much of eastern Wake County stretching from the 440 Beltline around downtown Raleigh, out to Zebulon and the Nash County line.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.