Mayor re-elected, both bonds pass and new District D council member in Cary

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and District D councilwoman Ya Liu (left to right), courtesy of their campaigns. Election day in Cary was Oct. 8. Weinbrecht, Liu

As of 10:33 p.m., all 43 Cary precincts have been reported, these are the results:

Cary mayor’s election

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht has been on the Town Council since 1999 and has been mayor for 12 years. With all 43 precincts reported, he has won with 84 percent of the votes.

You can find Weinbrecht’s answers to issues in Cary here.

Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks is Weinbrecht’s only challenger. She wrote on her campaign site that she would not be actively campaigning and could not be reached for comment by The News & Observer. She finished with almost 15 percent of the vote.

Town Council District D results

With all nine precincts reporting, Duke Law faculty member Ya Liu, who was endorsed by the Democratic Party, is the apparent winner with 57.5 percent of the vote.

Ken George, the incumbent in District D, has served one term on Town Council. George finished with 36.5 percent of the vote.

Beth Friedrich, an attorney, had 6 percent of the vote.

You can find candidates’ answers to issues in Cary here.

Cary bond referendum results

Cary voters are voting on two bonds — one for transportation and the other for parks.

The general obligation bond initiatives would be worth up to $225 million and would fund projects such as Phase 2 of the Downtown Park and traffic improvements.

The bonds both received around 80 percent “yes” votes after all precincts reporting.

In a recent blog post, Weinbrecht said the projects would be implemented in the next decade or would be pushed back 10 years, depending on the vote.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2YVcDQ5.