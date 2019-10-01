Where to vote, who the candidates are and more info on the bond on the Cary ballot

Cary Mayor and town council District D candidates (left to right) Harold Weinbrecht, Beth Friedrich and Ya Liu, courtesy of their campaigns. Election day in Cary is Oct. 8. Weinbrecht, Friedrich, Liu

Voters in some towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls Oct. 8. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Cary.

Who’s running in Cary

Voters will see candidates for mayor, two district seats and the at-large district. The mayor and the at-large seat are elected by everyone within the town, while district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are for four years. Get details about each candidate at bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019.

Cary Mayor:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks

▪ Harold Weinbrecht (Incumbent)

Cary At-Large:

▪ Lori Bush (Incumbent)

Cary District B:

▪ Don Frantz (Incumbent)

Cary District D:

▪ Beth Friedrich

▪ Ken George (Incumbent)

▪ Ya Liu

You can find the Raleigh City Council candidates at bit.ly/RaleighCandidates2019 and other Wake County town and city candidates at bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Bonds on the ballot

Along with candidates on the voting ballot, Cary voters will also have the option to vote for or against two bonds — one for transportation and the other for parks. The general obligation bond initiatives would be worth up to $225 million in total and would fund projects such as Phase 2 of the Downtown Park and traffic improvements.

In a recent blog post, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said these projects would either be implemented in the next decade or be pushed back by 10 years, depending on the vote.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2YVcDQ5

Where and when to vote in Cary

Cary’s municipal election is Oct. 8, and early voting started on Sept. 18. Early voting runs through Oct. 4 and polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There have been more than 2,500 early voters at the Herbert C. Young Community Center in Cary as of Oct. 1.

You can find your polling place at http://wakegov.com/elections. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Wake County site’s list of recent changes.

The 2,000 Cary voters who live in Chatham County vote at the board of elections office in Pittsboro, on 984 D. Thompson St.

Read more about issues in Cary

Weigh in on the Cary Towne Center Redevelopment plan.

Cary police to get new car dash cameras, officer bodycams. Here’s why they waited.

More parks? Safer roads? In Cary, voters will decide this fall.

Read more about the candidates

Where do Cary candidates for mayor and contested Town Council seat stand on the issues?





