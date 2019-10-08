Your first look at the Raleigh City Council election numbers

SHARE COPY LINK

Tuesday’s election will show if local voters are happy with with the status quo or ready for a change.

The make-up of the eight-person Raleigh City Council is guaranteed to change. Two incumbents — Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and District A representative Dickie Thompson — are not running for re-election.

The power on the council shifted two years ago. The new majority call themselves proponents of smart-growth, while critics say they are slow- or anti-growth. Development, affordable housing and neighborhood protection have dominated the race.

In the race for mayor, with only absentee and early votes tallied so far, Raleigh attorney and businessman Charles Francis and former City Council member Mary-Ann Badwin are virtually tied.

At-Large (All of Raleigh)

There are six candidates — incumbents Russ Stephenson and Nicole Stewart, and challengers James Bledsoe, Jonathan Melton, Portia Rochell and Carlie Allison Spencer — seeking two spots to represent the entire city.

With just a handful of precincts reporting, Stewart has the lead. Melton is in second closely followed by Stephenson with Rochelle, Bledsoe and Spencer behind.

District A (North Raleigh)

Raleigh City Council member Dickie Thompson chose not to run again, leaving the race open for the taking. Three candidates — Joshua Bradley, Patrick Buffkin and Sam Hershey — all filed to take Thompson’s place.

With just the early voting results in, Hershey has taken the lead followed closely by Buffkin. Bradley is in third.

A candidate must have more than 50% plus 1 of the votes to avoid a run-off.

District B (Northeast Raleigh)

This is one of the most-watched races of the election.

There are only two candidates for the Northeast Raleigh seat: incumbent David Cox and challenger Brian Fitzsimmons.

Cox rose to popularity after helping organize a campaign against a Publix in North Raleigh and is an outspoken critic of development he views as harming neighborhoods. He’s one of four incumbents who often clash with McFarlane.

He defeated long-time District B council member and Republican John Odom by a narrow margin in 2015. But this time he faces Fitzsimmons, a former chair of the Wake County Democratic Party. He said he got into this race because there were neighborhoods and people who were not being heard and “growing inequity in Raleigh.”

With about one in three precincts in, Cox is leading Fitzsimmons.

This race was also dominated by negative campaign mailers and advertisements by outside groups, including comparisons of Cox to President Donald Trump.

A candidate has to have more than 50% plus 1 to avoid a possible run-off.

District C (Southeast Raleigh)

This race is tied for the most candidates in a district race. The four candidates are incumbent Corey Branch and challengers Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi, Wanda Hunter and Ricky Scott.

With 13 out of 19 precincts in, Branch has taken the lead followed by Alamin-Khashoggi, then Hunter and Scott.

District D (Southwest Raleigh)

Three challengers, Brittany Bryan, Saige Martin and April Parker, are challenging incumbent Kay Crowder for the Southwest Raleigh seat.

Crowder was appointed to the seat in 2014 after her husband and then-council member Thomas Crowder died. She’s won re-election since.

With just early voting and a few precincts in, Martin is on top followed by Crowder, Bryan and Parker.

District E (Northwest Raleigh)

Incumbent Stef Mendell narrowly defeated former Council member Bonner Gaylord in 2017, helping prompt a shift on council Now, she’s facing environmental consultant David Knight.

With 20% of precincts, Knight was leading Mendell.