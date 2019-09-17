Elections
Who’s running for Raleigh mayor and City Council? When, where to vote early and more.
Voters in many towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls on Oct. 8. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Raleigh.
Who’s running in Raleigh
All eight of the seats on the Raleigh City Council are up for re-election. Voters will see candidates for mayor, two at-large seats and five districts. The mayor and at-large members are elected by everyone in the city, while district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are all for two years.
Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Raleigh City Council member Dickie Thompson both decided not to seek re-election.
Mayoral candidates:
- Mary-Ann Baldwin, www.MaryAnnForRaleigh.com
- Zainab Baloch, www.Zainab4Raleigh.com.
- Charles Francis, www.FrancisForRaleigh.com
- George Knott, www.George4Raleigh.com
- Caroline Sullivan, www.CarolineForRaleigh.com
- Justin Sutton, www.SuttonForMayor.com
At-Large candidates (2 seats)
- James Bledsoe, www.ElectJamesBledsoe.com
- Jonathan Melton, www.JonathanMelton.com
- Portia Rochelle, www.RochelleForRaleigh.com
- Carlie Allison Spencer, www.ElectCarlieAllisonSpencer.com
- Russ Stephenson, incumbent, www.RussForRaleigh.com
- Nicole Stewart, incumbent, www.NicoleForRaleigh.com
District A
- Joshua Bradley, www.JBradleyForRaleighWorkers.org
- Patrick Buffkin, www.PatrickForRaleigh.com
- Sam Hershey, www.SamForRaleigh.com
District B
- David Cox, incumbent, www.DCoxForCouncil.com
- Brian Fitzsimmons, www.BrianFitzNC.com
District C
- Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi, www.SheliaKhashoggiCampaign.org
- Corey Branch, incumbent, www.CoreyBranch.com
- Wanda Hunter, www.Wanda4Raleigh.com
- Ricky Scott, email: ScottForRaleighCityCouncil@gmail.com
District D
- Brittany Bryan, www.Brittany4Raleigh.com
- Kay Crowder, incumbent, www.CrowderForCouncil.com
- Saige Martin, www.Saige4Raleigh.com
- April Parker, www.AprilParkerForCityCouncil.com
District E
- David Knight, www.KnightForRaleigh.com
- Stef Mendell, incumbent, www.StefMendellForCouncil.com
You can find the Cary Town Council candidates at bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019 and other Wake County town and city candidates at bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.
Where and when to vote in Raleigh
Raleigh’s municipal election is Oct. 8, 2019, and early voting starts on Sept. 18.
The deadline to register to vote for the municipal elections has passed, but voters can update their registration during early voting.
People will not be able to update their registration on Oct. 8. A photo ID is not required to vote in the 2019 elections.
You can find your polling place, sample ballots and view campaign finance reports at WakeGov.com/elections. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Wake County site’s list of recent changes.
There are seven early voting locations for the Raleigh and Cary municipal elections, though the hours are different for the downtown Raleigh early voting site.
Here are the early voting locations that are open on weekdays and weekends.
- Glen Eden Pilot Park Neighborhood Center, 1500 Glen Eden Drive, Raleigh,
- Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh,
- Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary,
- Method Road Community Center, 514 Method Road, Raleigh,
- Millbrook Exchange Community Center, 1905 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh,
- Roberts Park Community Center, 1300 E. Martin St. Raleigh,
Those six polling sites are open the following days and times:
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
- 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, - Friday, Sept. 27
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28
- 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, - Friday, Oct. 4
The seventh location, the Wake County Office Building, 337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, is open the following weekdays:
- 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20
- 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Sept. 27
- 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 - Friday, Oct. 4
Detailed parking and bus route options for the early voting locations are available at www.wakevotesearly.com.
The elections for the other municipalities in Wake County are set for Nov. 5. Early voting for those races begins Oct. 16.
