Who’s running for Raleigh mayor and City Council? When, where to vote early and more.

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019.

Voters in many towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls on Oct. 8. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Raleigh.

Who’s running in Raleigh

All eight of the seats on the Raleigh City Council are up for re-election. Voters will see candidates for mayor, two at-large seats and five districts. The mayor and at-large members are elected by everyone in the city, while district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are all for two years.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Raleigh City Council member Dickie Thompson both decided not to seek re-election.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mayoral candidates:

At-Large candidates (2 seats)

James Bledsoe, www.ElectJamesBledsoe.com

Jonathan Melton, www.JonathanMelton.com

Portia Rochelle, www.RochelleForRaleigh.com

Carlie Allison Spencer, www.ElectCarlieAllisonSpencer.com

Russ Stephenson, incumbent, www.RussForRaleigh.com

Nicole Stewart, incumbent, www.NicoleForRaleigh.com

District A

District B

District C

Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi, www.SheliaKhashoggiCampaign.org

Corey Branch, incumbent, www.CoreyBranch.com

Wanda Hunter, www.Wanda4Raleigh.com

Ricky Scott, email: ScottForRaleighCityCouncil@gmail.com

District D

District E

You can find the Cary Town Council candidates at bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019 and other Wake County town and city candidates at bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Where and when to vote in Raleigh

Raleigh’s municipal election is Oct. 8, 2019, and early voting starts on Sept. 18.

The deadline to register to vote for the municipal elections has passed, but voters can update their registration during early voting.

People will not be able to update their registration on Oct. 8. A photo ID is not required to vote in the 2019 elections.

You can find your polling place, sample ballots and view campaign finance reports at WakeGov.com/elections. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Wake County site’s list of recent changes.

There are seven early voting locations for the Raleigh and Cary municipal elections, though the hours are different for the downtown Raleigh early voting site.

Here are the early voting locations that are open on weekdays and weekends.

Those six polling sites are open the following days and times:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, - Friday, Sept. 27

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, - Friday, Oct. 4

The seventh location, the Wake County Office Building, 337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, is open the following weekdays:

8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 20

8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Sept. 27

8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 - Friday, Oct. 4

Detailed parking and bus route options for the early voting locations are available at www.wakevotesearly.com.

The elections for the other municipalities in Wake County are set for Nov. 5. Early voting for those races begins Oct. 16.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.

Read more about issues in Raleigh

What are voters talking about? Here are some of our latest stories.

Raleigh Mayor McFarlane tells City Council time to govern, not play poison politics

Gentrification talk in Raleigh reveals tensions in a changing city

Is Raleigh treating half its people like second-class citizens? Some renters think so.

Rally at Umstead Park shows RDU quarry will be a political issue this fall

$1.9 billion Raleigh soccer stadium complex an opportunity and challenge, speakers say

Are restaurants, offices and a hotel good for Dix Park? Critics hail changes to plan.

Bye bye Bird and Lime. New electric scooters arriving soon in Raleigh.

‘They’ve completely neglected it.’ Southeast Raleigh waits for Chavis Park upgrades.