Early voting has begun in Wake County. What you need to know before Nov. 5.

Voters in towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls Nov.5 . Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Wake County.

Who’s running in Wake County

Voters will see candidates for town boards and mayors in Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon. Voters who live in Wake County but live within the municipal limits of Angier and Durham will also have elections.

You can find all the Wake County town and city candidates at bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Cary and Raleigh held their elections Oct. 8. There were no calls for a run-off in any of those races.

Where and when to vote in Wake County

The municipal elections are Nov. 5, 2019, and early voting started Oct. 16.

People can register to vote and update their voter registration during early voting. There are three early voting locations in Wake County, but one is closed on weekends.

The Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St., Apex, and the Avery Street Recreation Center, 125 Avery St., Garner, are both open on the following dates and times:

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

1 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

1 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

The Wake County Office Building, 337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, is also open for early voting but not on the weekends.

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21





8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28





8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 29

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

You can find your polling place at WakeCounty.gov. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Wake County site’s list of recent changes.