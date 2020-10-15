NC Court of Appeals temporarily stops changes to mail-in voting rules

The N.C. Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Thursday in a state judge’s acceptance of a settlement that changed North Carolina’s absentee mail-in voting rules.

The stay, which temporarily stops proceedings, was requested by Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore on Tuesday.

It will remain in effect until the Court of Appeals can decide whether to supercede the state court’s decision. Responses to the court are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

This is the second time in 24 hours that changes have been made to North Carolina’s mail-in ballots rules.

Already, almost 553,000 mail-in ballots have been accepted in North Carolina, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the state elections board.

While voting continues, two parts of the original settlement remain unclear: whether mail-in ballots can be placed in collection boxes at polling sites and in county offices and whether the ballot collection date will be extended. The original settlement calls for the Board of Elections to allow ballots to be postmarked by Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. with ballots collected by Nov. 12.

The appeals court stopped the N.C. Board of Elections from acting on the settlement, though there was already a temporary restraining order in place that expires Friday.

A hearing is also set before Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins Friday to modify his order to match what federal Judge William Osteen ruled Wednesday night.

Osteen stopped a portion of the same amendment from going through, which would have allowed voters to submit their ballots without a witness signature if they signed an affidavit. This remains in effect.

Osteen said the settlement circumvented the U.S. Constitution, which gives that authority to the legislation.

Osteen said he did not have authority to change the two other agreements about the collection boxes and the collection dates.

Berger and Moore are asking the courts only to reconsider the latter.

On Thursday, the first day of early voting, 272,000 ballots were cast across the state as of 7:30 p.m., the release said. That’s more than the first day of early voting in 2016. Then, about 166,000 ballots were cast statewide, the board said in a release.