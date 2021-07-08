Tropical Storm Elsa could bring flooding to the Triangle on Thursday. What to expect

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to drench the Triangle as it moves across central North Carolina on Thursday.

Wake, Durham Orange and other counties in the region are under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. as the storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain on some areas, forecasters said.

As Elsa moves over central North Carolina, rain is possible throughout the day, with the heaviest totals near U.S. Highway 1.

“Rainfall amounts across the region will range from 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts expected where thunderstorms persist,” the National Weather Service said. “Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded. Roads in these areas could become flooded and impassable.”

Tropical Storm Elsa will move through central NC today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 PM. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible so stay tuned to your source for warning information.

There’s also a risk of isolated tornadoes and “gusty winds,” which could bring power outages to the region, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Tropical Storm Elsa was downgraded from a hurricane before it made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was roughly 45 miles west of Florence, South Carolina, and 150 miles southwest of Raleigh. Elsa was moving to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will move over South Carolina and North Carolina today, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by tonight, and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday and Friday night,” forecasters said.

The storm could gain strength starting Thursday night as it moves toward the Northeast.

With Elsa out of the Triangle, Raleigh is expected to see mostly sunny conditions on Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.