Tropical Storm Elsa may be a good thing for an abnormally dry North Carolina

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa track into central and eastern N.C. Thursday morning, July 8, 2021. ABC11

Tropical Storm Elsa may end up just being a heavy rain storm, and while there’s a risk of flooding, that rain could be a good thing for an area that has been abnormally dry throughout late spring and early summer, according to the North Carolina Drought Advisory Council.

As of July 1, 51 counties were rated abnormally dry and six were considered to be suffering moderate drought conditions. With the several inches of rain forecast for most of the state, the advisory council expects most of those counties to return to normal conditions.

North Carolina had its first abnormally dry conditions around April 20, and since then has seen a few periods of moderate drought in several areas of the state, including the Triangle, according to archives published on the North Carolina Drought Advisory Council website.

But since the dry spring, North Carolina’s drought conditions have been steadily improving, according to Klaus Albertin, who chairs the advisory council.

Abnormally dry conditions are defined as conditions in which an area receives less rain than normal for an extended period of time. In those conditions, the advisory council suggests that residents prepare to implement water shortage response plans and to remain aware of drought conditions. Counties that fell under this classification included Orange, Durham, Wake, Chatham and Franklin.

During normal conditions, North Carolina generally receives around 1 inch of rain per week. With less than that, abnormally dry conditions can develop in anywhere between a week and one month.

“It’s been a little unusual, mostly because in the last three years we’ve had record wet conditions,” Albertin said in an interview with The News and Observer. “We’ve had moderate and severe drought, just for a real brief period. That was unusual because normally, when we get into severe drought, it takes a while to get out of it.”

During the beginning of June a large portion of the state, including the Triangle, was under moderate drought conditions, and southern North Carolina even saw severe drought in some counties. Then, over a two-week period, approximately three inches of rain fell, alleviating those conditions in both the Triangle and in southern North Carolina.

With between one and three and half inches of rain forecast for most of the state, according to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to put parts of the state in normal conditions.

“It’s hard to say right now, but based on the storm path that they’re forecasting, I would expected pretty much Mecklenberg County and northeast of that to clear up, or at least improve one level,” Albertin said.

However, the dry conditions the state has been in may mean that the water won’t be able to seep into the soil, and could increase the chance for flooding in some areas.

“It depends on how much rainfall you get and how often, if you get three inches in a week there’s usually enough time for it to soak into the soil, but today, if we get three inches in 24 hours, that could result in some stream and river flooding,” Albertin said.