Wake Forest looks to make it 34 high school football wins in a row

Wake Forest kept its high school football wining streak going in Week Two. Next up on Friday night, Middle Creek.

Note: You can find scores and the schedule on ScoreStream. Here’s how to download The ScoreStream app

Week Three ticket to get

Wake Forest (2-0) @ Middle Creek (1-1), 7 p.m. - Middle Creek will be the latest team to get its shot at ending Wake Forest’s 33-game win streak. The Mustangs picked up a nice win on the road against Heritage a week ago but will have their hands full when facing the Cougars on Friday.

SIGN UP

Players to watch this week

QB: Darius Ocean, Cleveland (Jr.) -- The Cleveland junior has had a near perfect start to the season, throwing for 653 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception in the first two games of the year. After helping pick up a high-profile win over Garner a week ago, Ocean will look to stay sharp against Terry Sanford.

WR: Sean Horton, Middle Creek (Sr.) -- With 13 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown in his first two games of the season, Horton will need to continue to get open for Middle Creek quarterback Sean Brown to have a shot at ending Wake Forest’s two-season-long win streak.

RB: Dorian Clark, Terry Sanford (Jr.) -- Tyson Dew won’t be the only running back in Terry Sanford’s Friday matchup with Cleveland that has lit up the box score so far. With four touchdowns and 271 yards in the Bulldogs opening two games, Clark leads an impressive Terry Sanford backfield that may give the Rams some trouble.

DL: Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.) -- Brooks has 3.5 sacks through two games and is the anchor of a Gibbons defense that just shut down ECU-commit Taron Beauford and the Southern Durham offense 34-0.

QB: Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.) -- The Crusaders are rolling and if they continue to do so, it will likely be because of Frey. He’s completed 70 percent of his passes so far this season and has thrown for 549 yards and six touchdowns in his two starts. He and Brooks will look to stay hot this Friday against Riverside-Durham.

RB: Tyson Dew, Cleveland (Sr.) -- Dew ran all over the Garner defense last week, amassing 131 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with 28 receiving yards. He’s run for 282 yards and three touchdowns through the season’s first two weeks and is one of the state’s true can’t-miss talents.

WR: C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley (Sr.) -- Although his team dropped the first two games of the season, Johnson has been spectacular. He has racked up 343 receiving yards and reached the end zone four times and Johnson will be on display yet again Friday against Washington in a game that D.H. Conley all but needs to win.

LB/RB: Drake Thomas, Heritage (Sr.) -- Thomas does it all for the Huskies. Scoring a rushing touchdown in Heritage’s Week One win, Thomas followed up that performance with 16 total tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in the Huskies’ second-week loss.

WR: Traevon Kenion, Wake Forest (Sr.) -- Kenion hasn’t needed many touches to produce so far this year, recording 166 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches in Wake Forest’s 2-0 start.

Other top games to watch

Cleveland (2-0) @ Terry Sanford (1-1), 7:30 p.m. -- After going 8-5 a season ago, Cleveland has gotten out of the gates hot, taking down Garner last week in a commanding 43-6 victory on the road. Terry Sanford will have its hands full with the combo of Tyson Dew and Darius Ocean.

Pine Forest (2-0) @ Richmond (1-1), 7:30 p.m. -- Richmond will return home after its road loss to Wake Forest last Friday. Despite losing by three touchdowns to the Cougars, the Raiders scored 28 points -- the most Wake Forest has given up during its 33-game win streak. After losing its first three games of the season a year ago, Pine Forest will look to complete its turnaround by avenging last year’s 40-14 loss against Richmond.

Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) @ Riverside-Durham (1-0), 7 p.m. - Cardinal Gibbons has followed up its 13-1 record in 2017 with two dominant wins to start the new season. Shutting out Southern Durham 34-0 and holding highly-touted running back Taron Beauford to just 21 yards last week, the Crusaders will look to remain undefeated before taking on Cleveland in Week Four.

Heritage (1-1) @ Millbrook (0-2), 7 p.m. -- Outscored 82-9 in its first two games, Millbrook will try to turn things around against a Heritage team that’s coming off a four-point loss to Middle Creek last Friday. The Huskies will hope senior Drake Thomas can come up with plays on both sides of the ball to get Heritage back on track.

D.H. Conley (0-2) @ Washington (1-1), 7 p.m. -- C.J. Johnson has been electric for D.H. Conley through its first two games after leading the state in receiving yards a season ago. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Johnson’s performances haven’t translated into wins, and that’ll need to change in a hurry if D.H. Conley hopes to build upon last year’s 11-2 record.

Other Wake County games of note

Athens Drive (0-2) @ Knightdale (1-1), Thursday 7 p.m.

Cary (1-1) @ Broughton (2-0), Thursday 7 p.m.

Leesville Road (2-0) @ Green Hope (1-1), Thursday 7 p.m.

Apex (0-2) @ Sanderson (1-1), Thursday 7 p.m.

Enloe (2-0) @ Apex Friendship (1-0), Friday 7 p.m.

Garner (1-1) @ Southeast Raleigh (0-2), Friday 7 p.m.

Lee County (2-0) @ Wakefield (1-1), Friday 7 p.m.

Panther Creek (0-2) @ Holly Springs (0-2), Friday 7 p.m.

Fuquay-Varina (2-0) @ Harnett Central (0-2), Friday 7 p.m.

East Wake (0-2) @ Rolesville (0-2), Friday 7 p.m.

Other Durham games of note

Pinecrest (2-0) @ Hillside (1-1), Friday 7:30 p.m.

Jordan (1-1) @ Northern (2-0), Friday 7 p.m.

Southern Durham (1-1) @ Southern Alamance (2-0), Friday TBA

Other Chapel Hill-Carrboro games of note

East Rowan (2-0) @ East Chapel Hill (0-1), Friday 7 p.m.