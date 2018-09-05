The starting 11: The top players from Week Three of high school football

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: Week 3

Zach Pittman, Fike High School: Caught five passes for 178 yards and one score versus Kinston.

Mikel Massenburg, Enloe: Defensive lineman forced two fumbles, recovered two and had one tackle for loss against Apex Friendship.

Hamilton Moore, Enloe: Senior rushed 22 times for 192 yards and two scores.

Tyson Dew, Cleveland: Rushed 18 times for 147 yards and one score versus Terry Sanford.

Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons: Passed for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a road win over Durham-Riverside. Also rushed for another score.

Trey Holloway, Heritage: Junior running back rushed for two touchdowns against Millbrook.

Sean Brown, Middle Creek: Threw for 238 yards (14-for-38) versus Wake Forest.

Sean Horton, Middle Creek: Six catches for 139 yards versus Wake Forest.

Joey Maya, Middle Creek: Linebacker finished with 24 tackles.

Justin Humphries, South Central: Completed 12 for 19 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Kimani McDaniels, Tarboro: Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a win over Northern Nash.

