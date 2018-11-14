The Starting 11: Here are the top football players for Week 13

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: Week 13

Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons: Senior quarterback completed 22 of 40 passes for 311 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Northern Durham.

Ethan Hebb, Cardinal Gibbons: Sophomore rushed for 42 yards and caught five passes for 94 yards and one score to finish with 136 all-purpose yards.

Sean Brown, Middle Creek: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-28 win over Garner.

Jamoree Ellis, Middle Creek: Wideout caught six passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Jaquez Edge, Tarboro: Rushed 13 times for 149 yards and one score in a 35-14 win over Southwest Edgecombe.

Kolby Banks, Sanderson: Rushed 22 times for 179 yards and one score in a 33-28 win over Green Hope.

D’Anthony Bright, Riverside-Durham: Rushed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Jordan.

David Sohn, Leesville Road: Junior rushed 26 times for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns, also recorded six tackles on defense during a 38-18 win over Broughton.

Nicholas Moore, Panther Creek: Rushed 21 times for 118 yards in a 34-33 win over Cary.

Zachary Wagner, Cary: Rushed 29 times for 118 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Trevaun Richardson, Clayton: Rushed 17 times for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 48-0 win over East Wake.