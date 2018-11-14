Ethan Hebb (1) of Cardinal Gibbons carries the ball against Anthony Freeman (12) and Justin Rhodes (58) of Northern Durham. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Northern Durham Knights in a high school football game on November 9, 2018.
Ethan Hebb (1) of Cardinal Gibbons carries the ball against Anthony Freeman (12) and Justin Rhodes (58) of Northern Durham. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Northern Durham Knights in a high school football game on November 9, 2018. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

The Starting 11: Here are the top football players for Week 13

By Jonas Pope IV

November 14, 2018 11:26 AM

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

The Starting 11: Week 13

Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons: Senior quarterback completed 22 of 40 passes for 311 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Northern Durham.

Ethan Hebb, Cardinal Gibbons: Sophomore rushed for 42 yards and caught five passes for 94 yards and one score to finish with 136 all-purpose yards.

Sean Brown, Middle Creek: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-28 win over Garner.

Jamoree Ellis, Middle Creek: Wideout caught six passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Jaquez Edge, Tarboro: Rushed 13 times for 149 yards and one score in a 35-14 win over Southwest Edgecombe.

Kolby Banks, Sanderson: Rushed 22 times for 179 yards and one score in a 33-28 win over Green Hope.

D’Anthony Bright, Riverside-Durham: Rushed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Jordan.

David Sohn, Leesville Road: Junior rushed 26 times for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns, also recorded six tackles on defense during a 38-18 win over Broughton.

Nicholas Moore, Panther Creek: Rushed 21 times for 118 yards in a 34-33 win over Cary.

Zachary Wagner, Cary: Rushed 29 times for 118 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Trevaun Richardson, Clayton: Rushed 17 times for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 48-0 win over East Wake.

