Coach K lands another five-star recruit in forward Matthew Hurt

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team during the second half of Michigan State’s 68-67 victory over Duke in their NCAA Elite 8 game in Washington, D.C., Sunday, March 31, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

It’s business as usual for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski; watch five-star recruits leave for the NBA, replace them with more five-stars.

Krzyzewski landed his latest big time recruit on Friday, getting a verbal commitment from forward Matthew Hurt from John Marshall Senior in Rochester, MN. Hurt (6-9, 215) made the announcement live from his high school on Friday afternoon.





Hurt will join five-star center Vernon Carey, Jr., forward Wendell Moore, Jr. and four-star guard Boogie Ellis in the Blue Devils current recruiting class.





Krzyzewski just lost three freshmen - RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson - to the NBA, but continues his spring tradition of replacing one group of McDonald’s All-Americans with a fresh set.





Hurt is the No. 1 player in Minnesota, according to 247Sports and the No. 2 power forward in the country. He picked Duke over Kansas, Kentucky, UNC and Minnesota. Last month Hurt started for the West team at the McDonald’s All-American game, scoring 8 points on 4-7 shooting in 16 minutes.





With the addition of Hurt, Krzyzewski has now had at least three five-star recruits in five consecutive recruiting classes. Since 2014, 15 former five-star recruits have gone on to the NBA.





Duke might not be done. Cassius Stanley, a four-star guard from Chatsworth, Cali. will be announcing on Monday. Stanley (6-5, 180) has narrowed it down to the Blue Devils, Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.





Cole Anthony, the top unsigned prospect in the nation is also scheduled to announce his college plans on Monday. Anthony, the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game, will pick between UNC, Georgetown, Oregon and Notre Dame.













