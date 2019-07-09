Will Cam Johnson’s younger brother reclassify and play basketball at UNC next season?

UNC’s Cam Johnson on his 27-point performance on against Wake UNC graduate senior Cam Johnson talks about UNC's 95-57 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Johnson had seven 3-pointers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC graduate senior Cam Johnson talks about UNC's 95-57 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Johnson had seven 3-pointers.

North Carolina basketball recruiting target Donovan “Puff” Johnson, the younger brother of former UNC star Cam Johnson, will not reclassify to the Class of 2019.

Gill Johnson, Puff’s father, told The News & Observer Tuesday that the family did consider having him reclassify as well as play overseas next season. But they decided against it. Puff Johnson will remain in the Class of 2020.

Puff Johnson, a 6-7, 185-pound small forward is a four-star prospect from Moon Area High School in Coraopolis, Pa. He is ranked 49th overall by 247sports’ Composite rankings.

Last season, he helped Moon Area win the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A title. He averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, shot 46 percent from 3-point range and made 61 3-pointers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Johnson holds offers from a number of schools including, UNC, Arizona, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and others. His father said he took an official visit to Notre Dame and unofficial visits to Georgetown, UNC and Pitt, which is about 17 miles from Coraopolis.

He will take five more official visits.

When asked when the younger Johnson might make a decision, Gill Johnson said, “hopefully soon.”

“So we can move on and focus on his game and academics,” he said Tuesday in a phone interview while traveling from Las Vegas to North Augusta, S.C., where Puff will be playing in the Peach Jam.

Cam Johnson, who played at Pitt before transferring to UNC, was picked No. 11 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in last month’s NBA draft before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He had a breakout year last season for the Tar Heels, averaging 16.9 points per game. He was named team MVP at the school’s awards banquet.

In past interviews, Cam Johnson has said that his younger brother will one day be better than he is.

Gill Johnson said Puff hasn’t officially narrowed his list of top schools, but plans to do so after the Peach Jam, which ends Sunday.