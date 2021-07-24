Here’s how North Carolina swimmer Claire Curzan did in the 100 butterfly prelims

Olympic qualifier Claire Curzan, 17, smiles at her coach while practicing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on June 24, 2021. Curzan is a Cary native and will be one of the youngest competitors at the games in Tokyo. jwall@newsobserver.com

The youngest member of the U.S. Swim Team made her senior team Olympics debut Saturday morning in the third heat of five in the women;s 100-meter butterfly.

And Claire Curzan did what she’s been doing right along during her competitive season — she swam beside the best in the world and didn’t look a bit out of place.

Curzan finished third in her heat, swimming the two lengths of the pool in 57.49 seconds. That was good enough for tenth overall in the preliminary round, in which the top 16 advanced to the semifinals. She is one of two Americans who will race in Saturday night’s final, joining Torri Huske of Virginia. Huske had the second-fastest time in Heat 4, finishing in 56.29 for the fourth-best qualifying time.

Saturday’s preliminary round took place at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, which was 7:30 p.m. in Tokyo. After a night’s sleep, the athletes will return to the pool bright and early for the semifinals of the 100 butterfly, which will be live at 9:40 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

According to Cardinal Gibbons, the school will be hosting a watch part on their football field from 8-10:15 p.m. Saturday to watch Curzan compete in the semifinals.