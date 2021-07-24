Here’s how North Carolina’s Claire Curzan did in her Olympic 100-meter butterfly semi

Claire Curzan reacts after the Women’s 100 Butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. AP

Claire Curzan needed less than five years to turn a childhood Olympic dream into reality — and she did it while still a high school student. A Cary native and rising senior at Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh, Curzan, 17, is among the youngest U.S. Olympians in Tokyo.

Her time there as a competitor ended on Saturday night — Sunday morning, local time in Japan — and ended before she’d hoped. Curzan finished in 10th place in semifinals for the 100-meter butterfly, the event in which she has routinely shattered national age group records in America.

Curzan finished the semifinals with a time of 57.42 seconds. She missed finishing among the top eight swimmers, who advanced to the finals, by less than three-tenths of a second.

Curzan finished third in her heat in the prelims, swimming the two lengths of the pool in 57.49 seconds. That was good enough for tenth overall in the preliminary round, in which the top 16 advanced to the semifinals.

She is one of two Americans who raced in Saturday night’s semifinal, joining Torri Huske of Virginia. Huske had the second-fastest time in Heat 4 of the prelims, finishing in 56.29 for the fourth-best qualifying time. Saturday, she finished third in the same semifinal Curzan raced in with a time of 56.51 and advanced to Sunday’s final.