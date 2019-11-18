UNC football’s offense has been good, but that hasn’t translated into wins. Here’s why.

North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell is one passing touchdown away from tying the single season program record set by Mitch Trubisky in 2016.

Howell this season has thrown 29 touchdowns, which is ranked sixth in the country. He also has thrown six interceptions, the 11th fewest for a quarterback with at least 300 pass attempts.

UNC’s rushing offense has been good at times. But that success hasn’t always translated into wins.

Why?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“I think the biggest thing is we haven’t done as good a job as we need to in the red zone,” UNC coach Mack Brown told the media in a press conference Monday. “That’s coaching and that’s on us. We started well, but we haven’t done as well lately, so we’ve got to go back and figure out why.”

UNC ranks among the worst in the country in red zone touchdown percentage at 48.72 percent (113th out of 130 FBS teams).

The Tar Heels’ inability to turn those opportunities into points cost them the game against Pittsburgh last Thursday.

Trailing 27-24 with less than a minute left, the Tar Heels (4-5, 3-4 ACC) had a first down and the ball at the Pitt 13-yard line.

But a negative rush and two consecutive incomplete passes caused the drive to stall. As a result, the Tar Heels were forced to kick a field goal with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime. It was the third red zone opportunity that they did not convert into a touchdown. UNC’s red zone touchdown percentage in the 34-27 loss to Pitt (7-3, 4-2) was 25 percent.

“That’s probably the area, offensively, right now, that’s the greatest concern,” UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo told the media Monday. “And it’s just something we’ll emphasize this week and look at what we need to do to take advantage of this week’s opponent and take advantage of N.C. State next week.”

The four extra points UNC would have gained from a touchdown instead of a field goal would have been the difference in several of the Tar Heels’ games this season. All six of their losses have been decided by one touchdown or less. Three — against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Appalachian State — were decided by three points or less.

Brown said the key to getting better in the red zone is running the ball consistently. The Tar Heels have only rushed for four touchdowns this season.

UNC needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The home game against Mercer (4-7), an FCS team, should give the Tar Heels a chance to work on its offensive issues before its Nov. 30 game at N.C. State. That game could end up deciding which of the two Triangle teams makes it to a bowl.

In the next two games, Howell, who was ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season, will more than likely break Trubisky’s record of 30 passing touchdowns in a single season.

However, Howell has said that winning mean more to him than the stats.

Brown said the same on Monday.

“We don’t care about anything else except winning games and finding a way to win,” Brown said.

Injury news

▪ Sophomore running back Javonte Williams did not finish last Thursday’s game due to an upper body injury. He has returned to practice and is expected to play against Mercer.

Williams is the Tar Heels’ leading rusher with 763 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

▪ Sophomore cornerback Trey Morrison, who is recovering from an arm injury, is also expected to practice. His status for Saturday’s game is unclear. He did not play against Pitt.

The Tar Heels secondary has struggled in recent weeks. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett passed for 359 yards and a touchdown last Thursday. Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns against the Tar Heels on Nov. 2.

Other notes

▪ The ACC announced Howell is ACC Rookie of the Week. Junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome is ACC Receiver of the Week.

Howell passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns against Pitt. Newsome finished with 11 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.

▪ The ACC also announced that UNC’s Nov. 30 game at N.C. State will start at 7 p.m. and will be on ACC Network.

Mercer at UNC

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: RSN

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte