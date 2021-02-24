Thursday’s Triangle-area high school football preview, schedules

Tonight’s prep football preview, schedule

Apex vs. Fuquay-Varina, at Willow Spring High, 6:30 – Inexperienced Apex faces a tough test against preseason South Wake Athletic 4A favorite Fuquay-Varina. The Bengals’ defense is loaded, led by LB Connor Rosenblum.

Apex Friendship at Middle Creek, 6:30 p.m. – If the host Mustangs hope to contend in the South Wake Athletic 4A, this is a game they need to win. It’s a test of the visiting Patriots’ rebuilt offense against a powerful Middle Creek defensive line.

Athens Drive at Hillside, 6:30 p.m. – Points might be at a premium in this Triangle 8 4A contest. The visiting Jaguars have the heart of their defense returning, while young Hillside (eight sophomores starting) also figure to be at their best while on defense.

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road, 6:30 p.m. – It’s only opening night, yet we have a CAP 7 4A showdown on the schedule. Each of these teams reached a state championship game in 2019. Cardinal Gibbons has much of its offense returning, while Leesville Road figures to feature a stout defense.

Southern Nash at Wakefield, 6:30 p.m. – The host Wolverines lost nearly all of their offense from 2019, and the rebuilt roster faces a tough Southern Nash defense, featuring heavily recruited DB Jackson Vick.

Wake Forest at Garner, 6:30 p.m. – This nonconference game features a pair of potential conference title contenders. Wake Forest (Northern Athletic 4A) has a strong ground game, featuring RB Chris Moore. Garner lost much of its offense from a 2019 team that finished second in the South Wake Athletic 4A. RB Andrew Vines will be a key performer this season for the Trojans.

Outside Wake

Corinth Holders at Clayton, 6:30 p.m. – A pair of inexperienced Johnston County teams square off in a nonconference game. Perennial power Clayton has one of the area’s strongest LB corps.

South View at Cleveland, 6 p.m. – The visiting Tigers are rebuilding after a 12-3 season in 2019. Cleveland, meanwhile, appears to be loaded, with 16 returning starters, led by QB Skyler Locklear (2,625 passing yards in 2019).

This week’s schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road, 6:30

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex vs. Fuquay-Varina, at Willow Spring High, 6:30

Apex Friendship at Middle Creek, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Hillside, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Vance County, 6:30

Northwood at Cedar Ridge, 6:30

Nonconference

Corinth Holders at Clayton, 6:30

Fike at Beddingfield, 6

Harnett Central at West Johnston, 6:30

Rosewood at North Johnston, 6:30

Cleveland at Cleveland, 6

Southern Nash at Wakefield, 6:30

Western Harnett at Smithfield-Selma, 6:30

Wake Forest at Garner, 6:30

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh, 7

Sanderson at Enloe, 7

South Wake Athletic 4A

Holly Springs at South Garner, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Cary at Green Hope, 6:30

Green Level at Riverside, 7

Panther Creek at Jordan, 7

Big 8 3A

Northern Durham at South Durham, 7

Nonconference

Broughton at Heritage, 6:30

Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey, 7

East Duplin at Princeton, 7

East Wake at Rolesville, 6:30

Jones Sr. at Union, 6

Lakewood at Spring Creek, 7

North Duplin at Pinetown Northside, 6

Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7

Reidsville at Thomasville, 6:30

Triton at Knightdale, 7

Union Pines at Cummings, 6:30

Hunt at South Johnston, 7

Postponed/Canceled

Orange at East Chapel Hill