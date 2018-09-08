Bulls looking for series win over Mud Hens, trip to Governor’s Cup championship round

Friday night’s 4-2 victory over Toledo leaves the Durham Bulls in position to win their first-round Governor’s Cup playoff series on Saturday.

A third win would end the best-of-five series against the Mud Hens and send the Bulls to the Governer’s Cup championship series. The winner will face either Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or Lehigh Valley in the championship round, which begins Tuesday.

Joe McCarthy’s two-run home run in the third inning on Friday led the Bulls to their second straight win over the Mud Hens.

The Bulls outhit the Hens 6-4, with Rob Refsnyder topping the box score with a pair of hits.

Nathaniel Lowe singled in the first inning to drive in Kean Wong for Durham’s first score; Jake Cronenworth plated the Bulls’ final run on a fielding error in the fourth. Chih-Wei Hu went five innings on the mound for the win.

Saturday’s game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park begins at 6:35 p.m.

Single-game playoff tickets cost $16, and are “all-you-can-eat tickets” that come with unlimited access to certain foods.