September 9, 2018 1:42 PM

Bulls advance for chance to defend IL title in Governor’s Cup championship series

By Aaron Moody

The Bulls will have a chance to defend their International League title after finishing off their first-round Governor’s Cup series with a 3-2 win over Toledo on Saturday.

Durham will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders in the best-of-five championship series, which begins with games Tuesday and Wednesday in Scranton. Game 3 is scheduled to be played at the DBAP, as are Games 4 and 5, if necessary.

The results were tight the last time the Bulls and RailRaiders, in August, with the Bulls winning two of the three contests by a single run.

Durham has now reached the finals in four of the past six seasons, according to team reports.

Despite being outhit 9-6, the Bulls never trailed against the Mud Hens Saturday. Their runs came on a Jason Coats RBI single that scored Rob Refsnyder in the third inning, and a Brandon Snyder single that scored Coats followed by a Nate Lowe sacrifice fly in the sixth, according to team reports.

Tuesday’s opener at Scranton begins at 6:35 p.m.

Adames gives Bulls a Triple-A first – hitting for the cycle at the DBAP

Willy Adames hit for the first cycle in Durham Bulls Triple-A history Monday night at the DBAP, leading the Durham Bulls to an 8-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons.

