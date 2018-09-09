Bulls advance for chance to defend IL title in Governor’s Cup championship series

The Bulls will have a chance to defend their International League title after finishing off their first-round Governor’s Cup series with a 3-2 win over Toledo on Saturday.
Durham will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders in the best-of-five championship series, which begins with games Tuesday and Wednesday in Scranton. Game 3 is scheduled to be played at the DBAP, as are Games 4 and 5, if necessary.
The results were tight the last time the Bulls and RailRaiders, in August, with the Bulls winning two of the three contests by a single run.
Durham has now reached the finals in four of the past six seasons, according to team reports.
Despite being outhit 9-6, the Bulls never trailed against the Mud Hens Saturday. Their runs came on a Jason Coats RBI single that scored Rob Refsnyder in the third inning, and a Brandon Snyder single that scored Coats followed by a Nate Lowe sacrifice fly in the sixth, according to team reports.
Tuesday’s opener at Scranton begins at 6:35 p.m.
Comments