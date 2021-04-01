Steven Lorentz is a Canes rookie. But he’s ‘looking more and more like an NHL’er.’

Carolina Hurricanes’ Steven Lorentz (78) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

It was barely three minutes into the game and Steven Lorentz of the Carolina Hurricanes was on the move.

The forward carried the puck through the neutral zone, dipping his left shoulder as he crossed the Chicago blue line to make defenseman Calvin de Haan hedge to the inside. Lorentz quickly went back to his right and wide around de Haan, powering his way to the top of the crease for a shot against goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Nice move. No goal, but a nice move. And another good moment for a rookie trying to keep making a favorable impression on his head coach, Rod Brind’Amour.

“He’s looking more and more like an NHL’er for me,” Brind’Amour said Wednesday on his media call, “He’s big, strong and can skate. Now it’s just a matter of understanding the NHL game a little bit.

“I think he’s still got a ways to learn but we like the kid, obviously. He fits what we’re all about. He comes to the rink every day and makes everybody around him better. It’s a positive story there.”

That’s the ultimate praise from Brind’Amour: “Fits what we’re all about.” That means Lorentz, a former seventh-round draft pick by Carolina, is giving the kind of effort and doing the things that Brind’Amour demands and expects.

There have been mistakes. Lorentz, playing on the fourth line, has been in some tights spots in the defensive zone and his line has given up some goals in his 23 games this season. But the 6-4, 206-pound center has made some good D-zone plays and turned in physical forechecking shifts, too.

“I’ve learned so much,” Lorentz said Wednesday. “There are a lot of little things that separate an AHL player from an NHL player. It’s little things like showing up at the rink and doing things consistently day-in and day-out, especially when some days when your body just may not be up for it. Especially this season like this when it’s tough, when you’re pretty much playing every other day, you have to find that motivation, that drive to get up and do those little things right every single day and we’ve obviously done a good job of that so far.

“It’s a weird year, different for everybody, but I think our team has done a good job coming to the rink every day with a good mindset. And you learn from guys, the veterans you kind on lean on for guidance sometimes.”

Filling in during COVID protocol

Against the Blackhawks, Lorentz had 10 shifts in what would be a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks. He is expected to be in the lineup Thursday when the Canes (23-8-3) and ‘Hawks (17-15-5) complete their two-game Central Division set.

“First period, he had a couple of good chances and I think he’s getting better every night,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s a real pleasant surprise right there.”

Lorentz, who turns 25 on April 13, wasn’t sure how many games he might play when he was first placed in the lineup on Jan. 28 against Tampa Bay. The Canes had players on the COVID-19 protocol list and he was needed, being called off the taxi squad. He also was ready.

Then, Teuvo Teravainen came off the COVID list and suffered a concussion. Center Vincent Trocheck went out with an injury. Lorentz played more games.

Lorentz earned his first NHL point in his second game, against Dallas, then got his first NHL goal on March 2 in a 4-2 road win over Nashville. Collecting a rebound in the slot, he quickly top-shelfed a shot past Pekka Rinne for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Steven Lorentz (78) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP

Cedric Paquette and Jordan Martinook earned assists on the play, and the line was together again Tuesday in Chicago, again with a simple mindset for their ice time -- “Create energy and not get too fancy,” Lorentz said.

Paquette and Martinook both have played more than 400 games in the NHL. They’ve done their part to help and support Lorentz, who was in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers last season, navigate his way through a first NHL season.

Jordan Staal, the team captain, will soon be playing No. 1,000. That number is hard for Lorentz to grasp as he goes into his 24th.

“Every day in this league is a blessing,” Lorentz said, smiling. “I’ve only played a handful and hopefully I can get up there to a thousand some day. That would be a dream come true. But one game at a time.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek to the Wolves

The Canes on Thursday assigned goalie Petr Mrazek to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL for a conditioning stint. Mrazek suffered a dislocated right thumb, underwent surgery and has played four games this season for the Canes.

Mrazek was expected to play in the Wolves game Thursday afternoon against Grand Rapids and return with the Canes to Raleigh after their game against the Blackhawks.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

When: Thursday. 8 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

Watch: NBCSN