About Us
The News & Observer
215 S. McDowell St
Raleigh, NC 27601
919-829-4500
Mission statement
Values: The News & Observer, while continuously created every day, is built on a set of unchanging beliefs.
As a news organization, we value accuracy, fairness and freedom of speech.
As a staff, we value excellence, creativity, innovation and diversity.
As a company, we value our employees, our readers and our customers.
And as part of this community, we believe it is a privilege to participate in a unique daily exchange that strives for those enduring standards.
Our commitment to diversity: The News & Observer Publishing Company is committed to building, fostering and maintaining a diverse workplace that strengthens an appreciation, respect and understanding of our differences. Our goal is to create an atmosphere of acceptance that allows our collective values to reflect our community and strengthen our company and our products.
Who we are
A company with deep roots in the Triangle, The News & Observer Publishing Co. publishes not only The News & Observer, one of the nation’s best regional newspapers, but also 10 twice-weekly newspapers offering community coverage in Chapel Hill, Durham, Cary, Southwest Wake, Eastern Wake, Garner, Clayton, Smithfield, North Raleigh and Midtown Raleigh. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to both newsobserver.com and triangle.com.
The company offers comprehensive advertising services — digital services, display and classified advertising in the daily and community papers, market research and creative design, direct marketing, preprinted inserts and total market coverage.
The News & Observer’s award-winning Newspapers in Education program provides classroom papers and educational resources to students and teachers across the region.
The paper won journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service, for its 1995 reports on the effect of large-scale commercial hog farming on the region’s economy and environment.
The News & Observer Publishing Co. is owned by The McClatchy Co., one of the nation’s leading media companies, headquartered in Sacramento, Calif.
Key executives
Publisher: Sara Glines (919) 829-4659
SVP and Executive Editor: John Drescher (919) 829-4515
VP of Audience Development: Jim Puryear (919) 829-4727
Regional HR Business Partner: Kelli Estes (919) 829-4853
VP of Finance: Caroline Willingham (919) 829-4849
Archive by category ''About Us
DEPARTMENTS
Department Contact List
Find direct contact information for the N&O department management staff.
ABOUT US
News & Observer 215 S. McDowell St Raleigh, NC 27601 919-829-4500
Comments