'My Favorite Murder' podcast coming to DPAC. Here's how to get tickets.

“My Favorite Murder” is coming to Durham.

Coming off a sold-out winter tour, the popular comedy-true crime podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstock announced new a new fall tour on Friday, and it kicks off with a Sept. 20, 2018, show at Durham Performing Arts Center. After that, the show heads to Charleston, S.C., and then to Charlotte.

It's good news for North Carolina Murderinos (that's the name fans of the podcast have given themselves), who can continue their mission to "stay sexy and don't get murdered" (that's the podcast motto).

The podcast started in 2016 after Kilgariff, a comedy writer, and Hardstark, a Food Network personality, met at a party in Los Angeles and discovered a mutual interest in true crime. They record most of the podcasts at Hardstark’s apartment, where they gather to talk about infamous murder cases that fascinate them and read "hometown murders" and other stories their listeners send in. Many of their live shows are also uploaded as podcast episodes.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. SOur journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The approach is comedic, but empathetic and empowering — a combination that has made the podcast one of the most downloaded on iTunes. It’s currently No.12 on the iTunes chart, just below “This American Life” and “S-Town.”

In December 2017, the podcast released a special 100th episode about the Michael Peterson murder case in Durham ("The Staircase," the French documentary on the death of Kathleen Peterson and the trial of her husband Michael — who took an Alford plea in 2017 — was one of the things Kilgariff and Hardstock bonded over at their first meeting).

How to get MFM tickets for NC shows

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 20, at dpacnc.com or ticketmaster. Prices start at $39.50.

Members of the MFM Fan Cult, a fan club with paid membership, can get pre-sale early access.

The show heads to Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 21 (North Charleston Performing Arts Center) and in Charlotte (Belk Theater) on Sept. 22.