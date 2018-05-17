Post Malone is at the top of the charts. Here's why.

Three songs on the Billboard Top 10 at the same time is quite an accomplishment. But Post Malone has nailed it.

"Psycho," which features Ty Dolla $ign, "Better Now" and "Rockstar," (which received a boost from fellow rapper 21 Savage), landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Only 19 other recording artists, including the iconic Beatles and Bee Gees, had a troika in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart simultaneously.

The rapper, aka Austin Richard Post, has also broken the record for the most simultaneous Top 20 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as nine entries from his latest album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" appear.

To top it off, the album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the second consecutive week.

Malone, 22, will showcase the hits and more May 18 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

How has Post Malone arrived and thrived in hip-hop? We offer these 10 reasons.

1. Heavy metal influence

Malone is a musician first, who gravitated toward metal and was part of a number of bands before he crossed over to hip-hop. Malone, who plays guitar, crafted the massive hit "Rockstar." He's definitely a rocker at heart.

Even rocker-entrepreneur Gene Simmons would be down with "Rockstar." The Kiss bassist/accountant loves the rock star concept. He said this back in November: "If you're a politician and you're any good, they call you a rock star. ... Only rock crosses lines. Even rappers call themselves rock stars."

2. Surround yourself with talent

Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee and G-Eazy are some of the guests who enhance Malone's latest album. Minaj, in particular, adds credibility.

3. Construct an image

A number of the songs from "Beerbongs & Bentleys" are odes to debauchery. Much is about sex, drugs and rap. "Zack and Codeine" and "Takin' Shots" make Malone out to be a bad dude.

4. Style and substance

"White Iverson" was the perfect song to launch Malone. It's infectious, and Allen Iverson is not only iconic, but an NBA sensation who tried (and failed) to enter the world of hip-hop (A.I's "40 Bars" might be the nadir of rap). Malone even sported Iverson-esque cornrows. Malone, who is a huge basketball fan, scores for style and substance.

5. Write a song that's evergreen

Craft a cut like "Congratulations" that will be around for years at graduations and other ceremonies.

6. Cross lines

The most successful recording artists appeal to a wide range of fans. Malone, like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, draws a disparate group of sonic aficionados.

7. Emerge from suburbia

Malone grew up in the sprawl of Dallas but escaped for much greener pastures.

8. Don't let the critics get you down

"Stoney," Malone's debut album, was beaten up for being one-note but that didn't bum out the rapper. "Beerbongs & Bentleys" is more varied and has scored some positive notices among scribes.

9. Enlist Tommy Lee

The former Mötley Crüe drummer co-wrote "Over Now" with Malone and plays drums.

10. Have a good time all the time

Those words of wisdom from Spinal Tap keyboardist Viv Savage apply to Malone, who always looks like he's having a blast. The tattooed, blunt-puffing philosopher loves having a good time and the same can be said for his audience.

Details

Who: Post Malone, 21 Savage and SOB X RB

When: 7 p.m. May 18

Where: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Tickets: Prices vary

Info: 919-831-6400 or livenation.com