Painted pianos and bursts of song. The arts take over UNC and move into the dorm.

A few years ago UNC Chancellor Folt had an idea to celebrate the arts.

She wanted to showcase the creative potential of everyone in the community, said Emil Kang, the special assistant to the chancellor for the arts.

"It's really about trying to change the consciousness in our community of the role the arts can play in our lives," said Kang. "Hopefully it can sustain itself over time."

To create this vision, UNC hosted the first Arts Everywhere Day. Thanks to the success of the inaugural event, a second Arts Everywhere Day was held Friday with art projects across campus and a flurry of announcements to continue the Arts Everywhere momentum.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Starting this fall, an Arts Everywhere Painting Studio will open in Morrison Residence Hall on the university's South Campus. Students will be able to use the studio to draw, paint and get creative.

As part of the new space, a Master of Fine Arts student will be named an Arts Everywhere fellow and will help manage the studio. The new fellow will have a private studio as well as an apartment in the residence hall.

SHARE COPY LINK Indi Cowie, a soccer freestyle sensation, performed with members of Dorrance Dance, a tap dance company based out of New York City, during a collaborative pop up show in Davis Library at UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The performance was part of a week- Casey Tothctoth@newsobserver.com

The residence hall studio expands on the Arts Everywhere initiative, which has resulted in an app for campus arts events and a push for arts fundraising through the university's Campaign for Carolina.





The university also opened the Current ArtSpace + Studio in February, a new performing arts space for rehearsals and innovative productions.

Arts Everywhere Day on Friday featured 25 sites across campus, from Franklin Street to UNC Hospital, with different art projects.

UNC worked with over 51 community partners to put on performances, exhibits, hands-on activities and installation.

Mary Carter Taub works on her installation "Right Angles" around the facade of House Undergraduate Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The art installation is one of many going up around campus for UNC's Arts Everywhere April 6, 2018. Jon Gardiner UNC-Chapel Hill

The art is a combination of work by professional arts, students, and alumni, Kang said.

Some highlights include:

▪ Campus & Community Keys: 10 pianos painted by students, staff and community members installed across campus and downtown. They're available for anyone to play.

▪ Morrison Mural Celebration: This is a celebration of the newly completed mural on the Morrison Residence Hall basketball court by Nina Chanel Abney, a Keohane Visiting Professor, and students in ARTS 290.

▪ Right Angles: Chapel Hill artist Mary Carter Taub celebrates the 50th anniversary of the R.B. House Undergraduate Library with a tape-based installation on the library’s façade. In 2017, Taub was commissioned by the City of Raleigh to do a public art installment at Raleigh City Hall.

▪ ArtsQuad: Student groups met on Polk Place for on-demand poetry, open studio art creation, and the return of the Campus Keys Project.

For more on Arts Everywhere, go to artseverywhere.unc.edu.