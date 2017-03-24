Restaurant News: Brewery Bhavana, Level7 opening; plus So.ca, Poole’s brunch and City Barbeque

1:31 Food truck Zeke’s Meats lives up to its name with roast pork, brisket sandwiches Pause

2:13 A good fish sandwich & Moore

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

1:35 Firefighter’s first-hand account of massive Raleigh fire

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation

1:08 Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin nails epic trick shots at PNC Arena