New North Hills hotel has a minimalist, Europe-inspired approach

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:15 Drive-thru Ash Wednesday service breaks tradition in Apex

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

2:53 Duke senior Matt Jones: 'Four years here ain't for the faint-hearted'

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

2:34 Krzyzewski lauds team and dismisses stories of Duke being in a "slump" after home finale