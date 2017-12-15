More Videos

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

Pause
Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 2:23

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 0:54

Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 4:28

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

  • A good fish sandwich & Moore

    Meet Durham chef Ricky Moore, owner of the Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. He brings high-end culinary skills to the lowly fish shack.

Meet Durham chef Ricky Moore, owner of the Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. He brings high-end culinary skills to the lowly fish shack. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com
Meet Durham chef Ricky Moore, owner of the Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. He brings high-end culinary skills to the lowly fish shack. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

Saltbox Seafood Joint is opening its second location, but the iconic shack will remain

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

December 15, 2017 02:25 PM

UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO

Saltbox Seafood Joint, the shack that turned fried fish into an art form, will open its second Durham location Tuesday, Dec. 19. The new Saltbox will open in the former Shrimp Boats spot on Chapel Hill-Durham Boulevard.

Chef Ricky Moore opened Saltbox Seafood five years ago on Mangum Street, serving seasonal catches from coastal North Carolina. Channeling the Eastern North Carolina fish houses he knew growing up, Moore cooked from a shack just big enough for his kitchen and offered picnic tables as seating. Long lines and a wait proved to be little barrier to fresh fish, lightly fried and aggressively seasoned. Moore’s bare bones operation became known as one of the best seafood joints in the Triangle.

With the second location, Moore said he will offer the same focus on North Carolina seafood, but aim for an improved experience.

“People know the standard, they know what we do,” Moore said. “Mangum Street will always be the flagship, and I’ll make sure I never forget that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moore said the original location will go dormant and reopen in the spring. Its future will be as kind of a downtown express lunch, with a more limited menu aiming to cut down on the midday waits of downtown lunchers.

The second location was announced in February, and Moore eyed a quick turnaround, but renovations and permitting became more extensive.

The new Saltbox arrives as a holiday treat for fish lovers. The former Shrimp Boats building lends a good bit of character and charm, Moore said, plus a dining room of mostly wood and galvanized metal accents.

“Stylistically it’s in the spirit of the Down East fish house,” Moore said. “I think people will appreciate being indoors.”

The new 1,500-square-foot location will have seating for 50, all indoors, with plans to add outdoor seating when the weather warms back up in the spring. There won’t be a bar, but Moore said he’s pursuing an ABC permit to serve beer and wine. With more room at the new spot, Moore plans to get into more smoking and salting of fish, plus crab boils and oyster roasts. There will still be hush-honeys and fried potatoes, but more seasonal vegetable offerings and seafood pies.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s North Carolina seafood socials,” Moore said. “It’s definitely going to be a new experience coming here. We’ll try to do exactly what we’ve been doing, but keep expanding on it. We’ll showcase our local North Carolina seafood and the hardworking fishermen and fisherwomen out there.”

Moore said he’s proudest of raising the profile of some of North Carolina’s less popular catches, steering folks away from only flounder, shrimp and oysters, to mullet, bluefish and drum.

“I think we’ve been a great participant in bringing North Carolina seafood forward and showing that mullet is not a trash fish, not a lesser-than fish,” Moore said. “Historically, mullet was the filet mignon back in the day.”

The new Saltbox Seafood will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

Pause
Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 2:23

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 0:54

Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 4:28

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

  • A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

    Watch the promotional trailer for Vivian Howard's "A Chef's Life" television show set in Kinston, N.C..

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

View More Video