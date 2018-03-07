Alpaca rotisserie chicken restaurant poised to continue expansion

Almost a year after Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken opened its fifth location in Durham, the rotisserie chicken restaurant is poised to expand again.

The fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant announced Wednesday that it will open in Brier Creek Commons in mid-April in the former Positalia Italian Eatery space. The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Alpaca, formerly known as Mami Nora’s, opened on Ninth Street last year, joining the original location on Davidson Drive in Durham, Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, Chapel Hill Boulevard in Morrisville and Horner Boulevard in Sanford. The Capital Boulevard location has been remodeled this past year, according to a news release.

The first location opened in Durham more than 10 years ago as Mami Nora’s, for Nora Palma, the matriarch of the family whose rotisserie chicken has been a favorite of Triangle diners.

“A family recipe,” said Ranbir Bakhshi last year. He’s one of Palma’s children who runs the restaurants with his family. “We cook it over wood charcoal so we can get that smoky flavor.”

The menu features quarter-chickens (dark or white meat), half-chickens or the whole bird. They come with a variety of sides like fries, cole slaw, rice, steamed yucca, yucca fries and fried plantains.

The restaurant was renamed as Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken in mid-2015.

The new Alpaca will be at 8211 Brier Creek Parkway. Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A location on Wake Forest Road maintains the Mami Nora’s name but has different owners.