Gabi's Grounds raises more thank $40k for inclusive coffee shop

Gabi Angelini saved up all of her birthday and holiday money for her one day dream restaurant. Now hundreds want to help her dream come true.

Angelini and her mother Mary started a GoFundMe page that's raised more than $40,000 for Gabi's Grounds, a coffeeshop idea aimed at giving jobs to people with disabilities.

Gabi, 20, has Down Syndrome and will graduate from high school this in a couple months. She works part time at a Raleigh Harris Teeter, but has been turned down for extra hours. When she went through the interview process for a local gym and the smoothie bar at that gym, she was ultimately turned down.

"She was really heartbroken both times and I thought, I'm not going to put her through this again," Mary said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

That's when she and her mom started thinking about a place of their own.

"We've just been praying for God to blow our minds," Mary said. "She's wanted a restaurant. I said Gabi I don't know if I can do a restaurant, but how about a coffee shop."

Mary said they found inspiration in Bitty and Beau, a Wilmington coffee shop that gained national attention for hiring employees with mental and physical disabilities. They've since added a second shop in Charleston.

"Once they added the second one in Charleston, I though, okay, that's far enough away, we won't impact them," Mary said.

The Angelini's started their GoFundMe campaign in December, quickly collecting around $2,000, but eventually losing steam. Then more recently, a friend of Gabi's filmed a promo video which caught the attention of GoFundMe's marketing team. They filmed a video of their own and after releasing it last week, Gabi's Grounds has gone viral.

"It's like having another family," Mary said of the flood of money and support. "I read the messages to Gabi at night, people saying she's their hero and that they're behind us. People are donating in honor of someone with Down Synrdome, or someone who has died. It's incredible."

They met their $40,000 goal, but have since bumped it up to $60,000, expecting to need around $200,000 to open the shop. Mary said that Gabi only drinks decaf, which she carries in her online store, as well as her own "Gabi's Grounds" blend from Larry's Beans. A coffee shop, Mary said, could help break down barriers in the way people treat those with disabilities.

"It's a friendly place, a place where people wouldn't feel intimidated to meet people with disabilities," Mary said. "It gives people the opportunity to get to know people with disabilities. But it's just a cup of coffee, if they don't want to hang out, they can take it to go."