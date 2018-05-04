For many, Mother's Day and graduation are the same weekend. Here's where to go to brunch.

Mother's Day is the Super Bowl of brunch, the stakes for bennys, bloodys and Belgian waffles never higher.

This year, Mother's Day caps the graduation weekend for all Triangle universities but William Peace, which moved its tassels May 5. That means potentially more crowded restaurants in Chapel Hill, Durham and spots near area colleges.

The Mother's Day meal is all about mom, of course, making sure the family hits the special occasion spot, or Mom's favorite booth on Earth.

Graduation is different. It's not as much about the grad or the parents, but finding the place that can cater to the siblings and grandparents without incident.

Good for you if you're serving mom breakfast in bed, but if that goes awry, or was never in the cards, here are plenty of brunch options. Many don't take reservations, which is a good thing this late in the game. If you need a reservation, don't wait another moment.

Raleigh

237 South Wilmington St., Raleigh

919-322-0127 or ac-restaurants.com/beasleys

Some call the churros at this Ashley Christensen-owned spot the best in the Triangle, but the crowd lined up on Wilmington Street is there for chicken and waffles and great brunch cocktails served in mason jars.

Ever wonder how a James Beard Award-winning chef can elevate a Southern classic? Find the answer in Ashley Christensen’s take on a fried chicken biscuit with pickled green tomato, dijon mustard and honey at Beasley’s Chicken + Honey in Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

4351 The Circle at North Hills, Raleigh

919-789-0606 or coquetteraleigh.com

This North Hills brasserie serves all the French favorites.

413 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-342-8277 or cortezraleigh.com

Specializing in seafood, this sister restaurant of Jose & Sons serves shrimp and grits for brunch, two kinds of ceviche and fries topped with clam chowder for a poutine of the sea. (More on the Jose & Sons brunch below.)

Herons





100 Woodland Pond Drive, Cary

919-447-4000 or the umstead.com/dining

Every meal is a showstopper at this Cary resort, and brunch is no exception.

Jose and Sons

327 West Davie Street, Raleigh

919-755-0556 or joseandsons.com

Claiming Raleigh's best bloody Mary, this upscale Mexican spot serves corn masa waffles with jam and fusion brilliance in huevos bennys.

Mandolin

2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh

919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com

Order bloody marys by the pitcher and consider refined versions of brunch classics, like eggs benedicts with Johnston County ham, oatmeal sweetened with local honey and shrimp and grits.

Poole's Diner

426 S. McDowell St., Raleigh

919-832-4477 or ac-restaurants.com/pooles

Raleigh's most famous diner only serves one of its most famous dishes on Sundays: the Royale, a burger atop brioche, covered with jus.

Poole’s Diner will begin serving brunch on weekends again starting Saturday, April 1. The menu will include hangover grits with cheese and bacon (pictured), biscuits and the gravy of the day, seasonal hotcake, eggs Benedict (with porchetta), shrimp and grits and a croissant Croque Madame. Kaitlyn Goalen AC Restaurants

Raleigh Times

14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

919-833-0999 or raleightimesbar.com

One of downtown Raleigh's dining pioneers, offering a wide ranging menu for just about every taste.

The Brioche Beignets are on the dessert menu at St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar in downtown Raleigh. They recently were added to the new brunch menu served Saturdays and Sundays. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Sullivan's Steakhouse Raleigh

410 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh.

919-833-2888 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/raleigh

A three-course meal for $39 is the only menu offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the regular menu served from 4 p.m. to closing. Besides steaks, look for eggs Benedict, crab cake Benedict, and roasted rack of lamb.

223 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh

919-322-0359 or strochraleigh.com

Serving a New Orleans-inspired brunch menu of beignets, sweet and savory waffles and oysters, raw or roasted.

Durham

The Durham

313 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

919-768-8830 or thedurham.com

This lobby restaurant in the Durham Hotel is a far cry from room service, serving latkes and scrapple as sides, shrimp sticky rice and steak and eggs as entrees and a brunch cocktail list a dozen drinks deep.

Grub

1200 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham

919-973-3636 or grubdurham.com

This modern diner is all about dining outdoors, boasting a large patio and an even larger rooftop. The breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m.

Guglhupf

2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

919-401-2600 or guglhupf.com

Serving weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m., the menu at this beloved German bakery and cafe includes buttermilk pancakes with fresh berries, a basket of pastries and mushroom omelettes.

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

3003 Guess Road, Durham

919-479-8339 or hongkongdimsumindurham.com

Dim sum carts full of dumplings, rolls and buns pass through this Durham dining room that's often full on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Lakewood

2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

919-402-8059 or thelakewooddurham.com

Brunch here begins with a perfect two-bite biscuit slathered with as much butter and jam as one can fit within their own moral or religious guidelines. Entrees include sourdough pancakes, a strong case for fancy avocado toast and with James Beard-nominated baker Phoebe Lawless as the owner, perhaps an even stronger case for pie for breakfast.

345 Blackwell St., Durham

919-282-1183 or nanasteak.com

This steakhouse next to the Durham Performing Arts Center serves Saturday and Sunday brunch in one of Durham's handsomest dining rooms.

Vin Rouge

2010 Hillsborough Road, Durham

919-416-0466 or vinrougerestaurant.com

One of Durham's most popular brunch spots, focusing on the French classics: omelettes, eggs benedicts and French 75s.

Washington Duke Inn

3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham

919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com

Serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a noon Champagne toast to mothers.

Watts Grocery

1116 Broad St., Durham

919-416-5040 or wattsgrocery.com

Serving Southern farm to table brunch of fried chicken and sausage gravy and county ham eggs benedict, along with Shrimp and Grits from Bill Neal's recipe and Huevos Rancheros.

You might find it impossible to resist the siren call of Phoebe Lawless' Double Crust Muscadine Pie, which she’s serving with a couple of scoops of crème fraîche ice cream on a plate scattered with candied pecans, at The Lakewood in Durham. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Chapel Hill

Carolina Inn

211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill

919-933-2001 or carolinainn.com

Serving a Mother's Day and graduation brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $70. The spread includes salads, charcuterie, smoked fish and seafood bar, a seafood boil, carving station and desserts.

Crook's Corner

610 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-929-7643 or crookscorner.com

Serving one of the most famous shrimp and grits in the South, chef Bill Smith will make any mother feel welcome.

2000 Fearrington Village, Pittsboro

919-542-4000 or fearrington.com

The Belted Goat at Fearrington serves a breakfast and lunch in the middle of North Carolina's farm resort.

Silver Spot Cinema

201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill

919-357-9888 or silverspot.net

Grab brunch before heading to the movies at Silverspot's Trilogy restaurant inside the theater. A three-course brunch with mimosa or Bloody Mary is $30 for adult, or $12 per child, which includes main course, soft drink and dessert. Look for pancakes and eggs Benedict as well as salmon and steak and eggs.