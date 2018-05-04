For many, Mother's Day and graduation are the same weekend. Here's where to go to brunch.

Mother's Day is the Super Bowl of brunch, the stakes for bennys, bloodys and Belgian waffles never higher.
This year, Mother's Day caps the graduation weekend for all Triangle universities but William Peace, which moved its tassels May 5. That means potentially more crowded restaurants in Chapel Hill, Durham and spots near area colleges.
The Mother's Day meal is all about mom, of course, making sure the family hits the special occasion spot, or Mom's favorite booth on Earth.
Graduation is different. It's not as much about the grad or the parents, but finding the place that can cater to the siblings and grandparents without incident.
Good for you if you're serving mom breakfast in bed, but if that goes awry, or was never in the cards, here are plenty of brunch options. Many don't take reservations, which is a good thing this late in the game. If you need a reservation, don't wait another moment.
Raleigh
Beasley's Chicken & Honey
237 South Wilmington St., Raleigh
919-322-0127 or ac-restaurants.com/beasleys
Some call the churros at this Ashley Christensen-owned spot the best in the Triangle, but the crowd lined up on Wilmington Street is there for chicken and waffles and great brunch cocktails served in mason jars.
Coquette
4351 The Circle at North Hills, Raleigh
919-789-0606 or coquetteraleigh.com
This North Hills brasserie serves all the French favorites.
The Cortez
413 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
919-342-8277 or cortezraleigh.com
Specializing in seafood, this sister restaurant of Jose & Sons serves shrimp and grits for brunch, two kinds of ceviche and fries topped with clam chowder for a poutine of the sea. (More on the Jose & Sons brunch below.)
Herons
100 Woodland Pond Drive, Cary
919-447-4000 or the umstead.com/dining
Every meal is a showstopper at this Cary resort, and brunch is no exception.
Jose and Sons
327 West Davie Street, Raleigh
919-755-0556 or joseandsons.com
Claiming Raleigh's best bloody Mary, this upscale Mexican spot serves corn masa waffles with jam and fusion brilliance in huevos bennys.
Mandolin
2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh
919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com
Order bloody marys by the pitcher and consider refined versions of brunch classics, like eggs benedicts with Johnston County ham, oatmeal sweetened with local honey and shrimp and grits.
Poole's Diner
426 S. McDowell St., Raleigh
919-832-4477 or ac-restaurants.com/pooles
Raleigh's most famous diner only serves one of its most famous dishes on Sundays: the Royale, a burger atop brioche, covered with jus.
Raleigh Times
14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh
919-833-0999 or raleightimesbar.com
One of downtown Raleigh's dining pioneers, offering a wide ranging menu for just about every taste.
Sullivan's Steakhouse Raleigh
410 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh.
919-833-2888 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/raleigh
A three-course meal for $39 is the only menu offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the regular menu served from 4 p.m. to closing. Besides steaks, look for eggs Benedict, crab cake Benedict, and roasted rack of lamb.
St. Roch
223 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh
919-322-0359 or strochraleigh.com
Serving a New Orleans-inspired brunch menu of beignets, sweet and savory waffles and oysters, raw or roasted.
Durham
The Durham
313 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham
919-768-8830 or thedurham.com
This lobby restaurant in the Durham Hotel is a far cry from room service, serving latkes and scrapple as sides, shrimp sticky rice and steak and eggs as entrees and a brunch cocktail list a dozen drinks deep.
Grub
1200 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham
919-973-3636 or grubdurham.com
This modern diner is all about dining outdoors, boasting a large patio and an even larger rooftop. The breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m.
Guglhupf
2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
919-401-2600 or guglhupf.com
Serving weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m., the menu at this beloved German bakery and cafe includes buttermilk pancakes with fresh berries, a basket of pastries and mushroom omelettes.
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
3003 Guess Road, Durham
919-479-8339 or hongkongdimsumindurham.com
Dim sum carts full of dumplings, rolls and buns pass through this Durham dining room that's often full on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Lakewood
2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham
919-402-8059 or thelakewooddurham.com
Brunch here begins with a perfect two-bite biscuit slathered with as much butter and jam as one can fit within their own moral or religious guidelines. Entrees include sourdough pancakes, a strong case for fancy avocado toast and with James Beard-nominated baker Phoebe Lawless as the owner, perhaps an even stronger case for pie for breakfast.
NanaSteak
345 Blackwell St., Durham
919-282-1183 or nanasteak.com
This steakhouse next to the Durham Performing Arts Center serves Saturday and Sunday brunch in one of Durham's handsomest dining rooms.
Vin Rouge
2010 Hillsborough Road, Durham
919-416-0466 or vinrougerestaurant.com
One of Durham's most popular brunch spots, focusing on the French classics: omelettes, eggs benedicts and French 75s.
Washington Duke Inn
3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham
919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com
Serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a noon Champagne toast to mothers.
Watts Grocery
1116 Broad St., Durham
919-416-5040 or wattsgrocery.com
Serving Southern farm to table brunch of fried chicken and sausage gravy and county ham eggs benedict, along with Shrimp and Grits from Bill Neal's recipe and Huevos Rancheros.
Chapel Hill
Carolina Inn
211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill
919-933-2001 or carolinainn.com
Serving a Mother's Day and graduation brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $70. The spread includes salads, charcuterie, smoked fish and seafood bar, a seafood boil, carving station and desserts.
Crook's Corner
610 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-929-7643 or crookscorner.com
Serving one of the most famous shrimp and grits in the South, chef Bill Smith will make any mother feel welcome.
Fearrington House
2000 Fearrington Village, Pittsboro
919-542-4000 or fearrington.com
The Belted Goat at Fearrington serves a breakfast and lunch in the middle of North Carolina's farm resort.
Silver Spot Cinema
201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill
919-357-9888 or silverspot.net
Grab brunch before heading to the movies at Silverspot's Trilogy restaurant inside the theater. A three-course brunch with mimosa or Bloody Mary is $30 for adult, or $12 per child, which includes main course, soft drink and dessert. Look for pancakes and eggs Benedict as well as salmon and steak and eggs.
