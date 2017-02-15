NC chefs Ashley Christensen, Andrea Reusing are James Beard Award semifinalists

The list of North Carolina chefs named semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards includes some familiar faces, including Ashley Christensen, Vivian Howard and Andrea Reusing.
But it also features some newcomers in the Rising Star Chef and the Best Chef Southeast categories.
The James Beard Foundation announced its list of restaurant and chef award semifinalists Wednesday for the 27th annual James Beard Foundation Awards.
The awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, are given in 21 categories, with awards for outstanding chef, outstanding restaurant and best chef in 10 different regions, best new restaurants, rising star chefs, pastry chefs and bakers.
Christensen, who owns Poole’s Diner and several other Raleigh restaurants, and Reusing, of Lantern in Chapel Hill and The Durham Hotel, are the only North Carolina chefs to be named semifinalists for Outstanding Chef out of 20 chefs.
Christensen’s Death and Taxes was a finalist in 2016 for Best New Restaurant for Death & Taxes. She won Best Chef Southeast in 2014.
Reusing won Best Chef Southeast in 2011.
Gabe Barker of Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro is named a semifinalist for Rising Star Chef, which is given to a chef 30 years or younger. If he won, he would be a second generation winner. His father, Ben Barker, of the former Magnolia Grill in Durham, won Best Chef Southeast in 2000 while his mother, Karen Barker, won Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2003. They opened the Carrboro restaurant with their son last year.
North Carolina chefs compete in the Southeast region, which includes Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The North Carolina semifinalists are:
Outstanding Baker
▪ Phoebe Lawless, Scratch, Durham
▪ Lionel Vatinet, La Farm Bakery, Cary
Outstanding Chef
▪ Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh
▪ Andrea Reusing, Lantern, Chapel Hill, NC
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Gabe Barker, Pizzeria Mercato, Carrboro
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
▪ Colin Bedford, The Fearrington House, Pittsboro
▪ Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons in the Umstead Hotel, Cary
▪ John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville
▪ Vivian Howard, Chef & the Farmer, Kinston
▪ Matt Kelly, Mateo, Durham
▪ Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson
▪ Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh
▪ Elliott Moss, Buxton Hall, Asheville
▪ Paul Verica, Heritage Food and Drink, Waxhaw
The list of 20 or so semifinalists will go to a judging panel of restaurant critics, food and wine editors, former winners and culinary educators to narrow the list to five nominees in each category. The finalists will be named March 15.
Only four North Carolina chefs have won James Beard Awards while working in the state.
The following chefs won Best Chef Southeast: Ben Barker of the former Magnolia Grill in Durham, 2000; Andrea Reusing of Lantern in Chapel Hill and The Durham Hotel in Durham, 2011; and Ashley Christensen, of Poole’s Diner and Death & Taxes in Raleigh, 2014.
Karen Barker, Ben Barker’s wife, won a national award, Outstanding Pastry Chef, in 2003. (The Barkers closed Magnolia Grill in 2012.)
Crook’s Corner chef Bill Smith and restaurant owner Gene Hamer were honored in 2011 with an America’s Classic Award, which is given to iconic regional restaurants with timeless appeal.
For a full list, go to jamesbeard.org/awards.
The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala will be May 1 in Chicago. The 2017 Media Awards (formerly known as the Book, Broadcast & Journalism Awards) will be April 25 in New York City.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
Comments