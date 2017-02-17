Little Hen closing in Apex Saturday

Little Hen restaurant, which has brought farm-to-table fare to Apex for almost five years, is closing Saturday, Feb. 18.
But in a post on the restaurant’s website, Little Hen hints they might not be over for good.
The message says:
“On Saturday, Feb. 18, Little Hen will run its last service. This week, in celebration of Valentine's Day and so as to accommodate customers who want to enjoy a final meal at Little Hen, we are featuring a 3-course prix fixe menu. Please, stop in for drinks and/or dinner; we would love to see you all. Food memories are the best kind of memories.
This is not goodbye. We will definitely see you all soon. Thank you for all of your support throughout these 5 years. This dream and our endeavors at Little Hen would not have been possible without you.”
Earlier this year, Chef Regan Stachler told The News & Observer he plans to open a fast-casual eatery in downtown Raleigh this spring.
Stachler could not be reached for comment.
Stachler opened the restaurant on Sunset Lake Road in March 2012 with his wife, Dawn. It frequently lands on News & Observer Restaurant Critic’s Greg Cox’s “best of” restaurant lists, this year earning a Bronze Medal.
In addition to using ingredients sourced from local farms, the restaurant serves sustainable fish, handmade pastas and breads and desserts made in-house.
According to the website, gift cards will be honored through Patria Food, Chickenwire and “also at future project(s).” Email littlehennc@gmail.com with questions.
Info: littlehennc.com
