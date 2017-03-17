Cary’s Bond Brothers beer named best new brewery by USA Today

Hundreds of new breweries opened nationwide in 2016. The best one of all, according to a new poll from USA Today, was Bond Brothers Beer Co. in downtown Cary.
“We’re super excited,” said White Baker, the brewmaster and co-owner. “People like us, I guess.”
A panel of craft beer experts picked what they said were the 20 best new breweries, so even being named to the list initially showed some insider credibility.
Then people could go online and vote for their favorite. Bond Brothers whipped up community support and beat out breweries from cities like Atlanta, Chicago and the craft beer mecca of Portland, Oregon.
Brothers Jay and Jeremy Bond own the brewery along with Baker and Andy Schnitzer. And although the brewery has only been open since last spring, they had years of experience homebrewing before they decided to turn their hobby into a business.
“We knew we had a good, solid product,” Jay Bond said Friday, after their win was announced. “We did years and years of (homebrewing). We had done festivals, won awards and given away lots and lots of beer over the years.”
They don’t have to give it away anymore. The brewery at 202 E. Cedar St. in downtown Cary is often crowded on the weekends.
In fact, Bond said, people who show up in the next day or two might find a more limited selection than usual since the brewery has been unexepectedly busy lately.
“We’re actually quite low on beer at the moment,” he said. “We’ve had some really good weekends lately.”
They had already planned a festival for April 1. Now it’ll turn into a celebration for this new accolade, too. There will be special beer releases and a show by Durham’s Grammy-winning folk rockers The Mountain Goats.
